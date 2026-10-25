Nick Jonas Shares Photo Dump Featuring Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti; Caption Says ‘I’m On One’ |

Singer Nick Jonas recently shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring glimpses of his personal life, including pictures of his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The post caught the attention of fans, with the singer accompanying the collection of photographs with the caption, “I’m on one.”

Nick Jonas Shares Pictures With Wife Priyanka Chopra And Malti

On Saturday, October 25, 2026, Nick Jonas shared a heartwarming photo dump featuring throwback moments from his childhood, romantic memories with Priyanka Chopra, and adorable moments with Malti. He shared a glimpse of his concert with his Jonas brothers, a time with his daughter, wife Priyaka Chopra, and much more.

Known for occasionally sharing moments from his life beyond the stage, Nick offered followers another glimpse into his world through the Instagram post. The photographs featuring Priyanka and Malti highlighted the family’s personal moments, drawing attention from fans of the celebrity couple.

Nick Jonas Shares Family Moments On Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are among the most widely followed celebrity couples, with fans often expressing interest in their family life and public appearances. Since their marriage in December 2018, the couple has continued to share glimpses of their journey together while maintaining a degree of privacy around their daughter.

Malti Marie was born in January 2022 via surrogacy. Since then, the couple has occasionally shared photographs and videos featuring her, while generally being mindful of her privacy.

Their social media posts often attract attention from fans who enjoy seeing the couple balance their professional commitments with family life.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Family Life

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have established successful careers in their respective fields. Priyanka has continued to work across Indian and international cinema, while Nick remains active in music as a solo artist and as a member of the Jonas Brothers.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has spoken publicly about the importance of family and parenthood. Their social media updates occasionally offer fans a glimpse into the moments they share away from their professional commitments.