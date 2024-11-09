Sabyasachi Reacts To Underprivileged Children From Lucknow NGO Re-Creating His Bridal Wear

Instagram

Sabyasachi is one of the country's leading designers. His work showcases and uplifts the rich traditional and cultural craftsmanship. He specialises in opulent bridal couture, which captivates fashion enthusiasts worldwide. With his unique flair for highlighting miniature details and adding aesthetics, fashion lovers across the globe admire his redefining of bridal fashion.

In a heartwarming video surfacing on the internet, a group of underprivileged kids from Lucknow has won over internet users' hearts by replicating the designer's famous wedding gown. These young artisans, who were influenced by Sabyasachi's lavish designs, have not only recreated his works but also created gorgeous bridal gowns out of donated clothing.

Who are these underprivileged kids that re-created bridal looks?

The children are seen mastering the designer's well-known collection with kiran borders in the video, which was released by the non-profit organization Innovation For Change. Not only that, but they also aced his famous models' signature walks. The video then shows how the young performers posed and dressed their bridal attire with attractive glares.

The NGO's video on Instagram explained, "Posting the video on Instagram, the NGO explained, “We are a Lucknow-based NGO, working with 400+ slum children and providing free education to these children. These dresses were designed by our students, and all students who are performing in this are from slum areas. These kids come from extremely poor and helpless families. They try to create designer dresses through their creativity by sorting out all the clothes they get from locals and people from the neighborhood as charity."



“They recently decided to do something like this after watching a new @sabyasachi video. The girls you see in the reel are not professional models, but they are 12 to 17-year-old girls living in Malin Basti. All the dresses are made by these kids; please shower your love everyone; it’s a dream for our children that their video is shared by @sabyasachiofficial," they added.

The NGO also highlighted that not only did the kids re-create this video but even the video was shot by a 15 year old aspiring filmmaker who is still working towards progressing his skills.

Sabyasachi reacts to this viral video

The viral video has received over 1.7 million views and is still going strong, leaving viewers in a state of amazement. Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself was drawn to the share as well. He expressed his gratitude by writing a love emoji in the post's comments. Additionally, the well-known designer reposted the video on his personal Instagram page.

Additonally, netizen showered their love and appreciation for these kids too. They applauded them for their talent and for having a flair for fashion at such young age. Some also blessed the kids and wished them luck for their future.