This Hollywood Actress Adorned Sabyasachi Jewellery On The Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet

Actress Laura Dern looked stunning as ever on the red carpet of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards that was held in Los Angeles. The actress looked breath-taking in her Gabriela Hearst black gown. What caught the fan's eyes was the captivating neck piece she was wearing.

Laura adorned a neckpiece from ace Indian designer Sabyasachi. She finished off her look with a remarkable neckpiece that shortly became the talk of the town for its uniqueness. Dern's Sabyasachi neckpiece is called the palm necklace from Sabyasachi jewellery.

Decoding the palm necklace

The palm necklace has diamonds and colourful stones embedded in it. The necklace featured a magnificent rubellite tourmaline, turquoise, and Zambian emeralds. It was also studded with black onyx and diamonds. Can you imagine the intricate detailing of this piece?

Moreover, the necklace also has a signature tiger logo that represents the Sabyasachi brand. She not only elevated her look with just the necklace but paired it up with matching bracelet and earrings, all from Sabya.

The collection from which all these jewelleries are was launched by the designer in Lancaster House in London before the Animal Ball. Sabyasachi has always been known for promoting endangered species through his collections, such as tigers and alligators. It can all be seen through the exquisite designs he creates.

More about Laura Dern's look at the Emmy's

Hollywood actress Laura Dern turned heads at the red carpet of the Emmy's 2024 with her Gabriela Hearst gown. It featured button details in the front, a bodycon fit and a slit that ran down the pleated skirt. The actress paired the dress with a Gabriela Hearst clutch and black block heels.

Since her dress and her styling were loud enough yet subtle, she chose to go minimal with her make-up. She wore a very light black-eyeliner and went light pink with her lips. Her brows were also well-defined, which complimented her overall look.