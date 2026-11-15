Sabarimala Temple To Open On November 16 For Mandala-Makaravilakku Season; All You Need To Know

Sabarimala Temple To Open On November 16 For Mandala-Makaravilakku Season | X

The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, is set to open on Monday, November 16, marking the beginning of the 2026-27 Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The pilgrimage is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year during this auspicious period.

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Sabarimala Temple Opening Date 2026

The temple will open on November 16 for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season at 5:00 PM, with darshan beginning in the early hours of November 17, 2026. The pilgrimage period is one of the most significant annual religious events in Kerala, drawing devotees who observe a 41-day period of austerity known as Mandala Vratham.

During this period, devotees traditionally follow a disciplined lifestyle, which includes celibacy, consuming vegetarian food, offering prayers and abstaining from alcohol and other worldly pleasures. Many devotees also wear black or blue clothing and carry an Irumudi Kettu. It is a sacred bundle containing offerings for Lord Ayyappa.

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Significance Of Mandala-Makaravilakku Season

The Mandala-Makaravilakku season holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Ayyappa. Mandala Puja marks the completion of the 41-day spiritual observance, while Makaravilakku is associated with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The temple will close after the Mandala Puja on December 27 and reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival. Makaravilakku is scheduled for January 14, 2027.

How To Reach Sabarimala Temple?

Sabarimala is located in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, amid the Western Ghats. The nearest railway station is Chengannur, while the nearest major airport is Cochin International Airport. Devotees can travel to Pamba and undertake the traditional uphill trek to reach the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said, "Everything is going on smoothly now. All arrangements have been done... The renovated road from Chalakkayam to Pamba will be inaugurated the day after tomorrow morning, and the KSRTC bus service from Nilakkal to Pamba is also starting. They have purchased new vehicles as well as arranged rented ones, ensuring that sufficient vehicles will be available."

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