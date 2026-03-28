Saba Azad Battles Cyclospora Cayetanensis: What Is This Parasite Infection That Caused Her Sudden Weight Loss | Instagram @sabazad

Saba Azad recently revealed that she has been battling a severe parasitic infection, leaving fans concerned about her health. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her hospital stay, where she appeared visibly weak, calling the experience the “worst 14 days” of her life.

Saba has been diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. The condition often leads to prolonged digestive distress and can result in noticeable weight loss if not treated in time. She also shared that actor Hrithik Roshan has been by her side throughout the difficult phase, offering constant support.

What Is Cyclospora Infection?

Cyclosporiasis is an infection caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, usually contracted through contaminated food or water. It spreads via the fecal-oral route, often linked to unwashed fruits and vegetables or unsafe drinking water, especially in tropical and subtropical regions.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

The infection typically shows symptoms after about a week of exposure. These may include severe watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and significant weight loss. In many cases, symptoms can persist for weeks or even recur if left untreated.

Treatment & Prevention

The condition is treatable with antibiotics, most commonly a combination drug known as trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX). Doctors also emphasise the importance of hygiene, thoroughly washing produce and ensuring access to clean water can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Saba Azad shared in her post, "I've lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day I'm training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next I'm half my size, without the strength to lift a goddamn toothpick, let alone weights."