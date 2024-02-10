'Roses Are Red And Blueberries Are Blue': Study Unveils Reason Behind Blueberry Color

However, blueberries are not popular like other seasonal fruits, but choosy foodies have proved that the aroma and tangy taste of blueberries can add new magic to your breakfast bowl! Through the rare combo of'scrumptious and healthy' traits, they are also great with crunchy ice cream, fluffy pancakes, and your favourite sweet-salty snacks! While you know the reason behind the colour of milk and the interpretations of different roses during Valentine's Week, the key reason behind the colours of blueberries may amaze you like a mystery of secret stars that twinkle at night!

Blue without blues

Scientists from the University of Bristol have decoded the impact of wax, which is the major reason behind the colour of blueberries. The shell of wax is made of microscopic structures and UV rays, infused deep in the fruit. While we may interpret and dangle between the black-and-red impressions, the study clarifies the web of mounting confusion. A scientist from the panel elaborates, 'blue of blueberries can't be extracted by squishing.' Other fruits in the colour blue also have the same reason behind the particular shade.

The secret of wax is still unexplored

While scientists have defined the colours and decoded the impressions, the secret behind the wax coating is something that needs more study and research. The wonders of nature keep enthralling us every day, but still, there is always something left to explore!

Next time, don't get baffled by the colour impressions because even the mirrors on the transportation trucks can tell you that objects are not the same as they appear! Pay gratitude to welcome an alluring colour to your plate because you can understand the facts and miracles!