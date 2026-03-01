Rose Scripts History As First K-Pop Artist To Win BRIT Awards For 'APT', BLACKPINK Member Delivers Emotional Speech - Watch

It was a landmark night for K-pop on the global stage as singer Rosé etched her name into BRIT Awards history. The BLACKPINK star became the first K-pop artist ever to win International Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2026 on February 28 at Manchester’s Co-op Live, taking home the honour for her smash hit collaboration “APT.” with Bruno Mars.

Rosé’s emotional speech

As her name was announced, Rosé appeared visibly stunned, letting out an emotional “Oh my God” after stepping up to the stage. Clutching her trophy, she shared, “It’s an honor to receive this award among so many talented and respected musicians in the UK.”

She made sure to acknowledge her collaborator, adding, “First, Bruno, I’m accepting this award on behalf of both of us. Thank you for being my biggest mentor and best friend.”

Watch the speech below:

Turning her attention to her bandmates, she said, “I want to give a shout-out to BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa. I love you all. Thank you for always inspiring me.” She also lovingly mentioned longtime collaborator Teddy, stating, “Teddy Oppa, I love you so much.”

Red carpet moment

Before her emotional stage moment, Rosé had already made headlines on the red carpet. She arrived in a chic black Saint Laurent gown featuring a one-shoulder silhouette with knot detailing at the shoulder and waist, soft gathers, and a daring thigh-high slit styled with sleek black stockings. The singer paired the look with delicate earrings, a minimal bracelet and white heels.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature aesthetic with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, muted eyes and nude lips, while her blonde hair fell in soft curls, parted to the side.