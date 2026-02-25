Rohini Vrat 2026: What It Means And How To Observe It?

When Is Rohini Vrat 2026? |

Rohini Vrat is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Vasupujya Swami. It is a Hindu and Jain fasting ritual that is observed primarily by women in order to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families. The auspicious day is celebrated on the occasion when Rohini Nakshatra, the fourth lunar constellation, dominates after Sunrise. The vrat is thought to provide prosperity, joy, and alleviation from problems, especially concerning the welfare of the family and the health of the husband.

What is Rohini Vrat?

Rohini Vrat is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras in the Jain and Hindu calendar. Rohini fasting is observed on the day of Rohini Nakshatra, which prevails after sunrise. It is believed that devotees who keep this fast are believed to get rid of all obstacles and poverty. Rohini has twelve fasting days each year. Typically, Rohini Vrat is maintained for a continuous period of three, five, or seven years. The fast begins with the sunrise of Rohini Nakshatra and ends with the rise of the Margashirsha Nakshatra.

Rohini Vrat 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, 25, 2026. This auspicious fast is mainly observed by women in the Jain community for the longevity, health, and prosperity of their husbands and family. Devotees who observes this fast can consume only fruits or milk. Consumption of water and food is prohibited during the fast.

Lord Vasupujya mantra

The primary mantra associated with Lord Vasupujya, the twelfth Tirthankara in Jainism, is "Om Hrim Shrim Vasupujya Jinendraaya Namah". This mantra is used to invoke and pay reverence to Lord Vasupujya, seeking his blessings and guidance on the path to liberation.

