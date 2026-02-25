Chhoti Holi 2026: Correct Date, Rituals & Significance Of Holika Dahan

Chhoti Holi 2026 |

Chhoti Holi is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion, which is celebrated the night before Rangwali Holi. This prominent festival is also known as Holika Dahan. It signifies the victory over evil and involves cultural and spiritual significance. Keep on reading to know the exact date, muhurat, and more about the celebration of Holika Dahan.

Chhoti Holi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 06:18 PM to 08:43 PM

Bhadra Punchha - 01:25 AM to 02:35 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM

Legends of Holika Dahan

According to legends, Hiranyakashipu’s sister, Holika, possessed a magical cloak that shielded her from fire and tricked Prahlad into sitting with her in a fire. However, Lord Vishnu intervened, and Holika was burnt in the flames while Prahlad was saved. To commemorate this event, people gather wood, light a bonfire, and offer grains and coconuts while reciting prayers, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Rituals for Holika Dahan

On this day, devotees should perform rituals, including a holy bath, to prepare for the bonfire event. The bonfire with mustard, sesame seeds, coconut, and Akshat is known to remove bouts of negativity, while a 'desi ghee' diya is often regarded as a ritual to bring positivity and wealth. Devotees should visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day and offer puja along with the Satyanarayan katha.

Avoid performing these activities

Loud music, alcohol, gibberish words, harsh behaviour, and Tamsik food items are considered inauspicious for the day. Avoid performing the ritual during the Bhadra period and avoid burning plastic, rubber, tyres, or environmentally harmful materials. People should also avoid cutting their hair and nails during this period

