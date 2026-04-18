Rise Of The ‘Sober Curious’ Party Scene

Twenty-one-year-old Gautami, a media professional from Bangalore, says, “When I’m going out, I don’t want to feel like I’m missing out just because I’m not drinking. With how big the health and wellness conversation is right now, with protein being added to everything and fibre picking up momentum, zero-proof drinks just make sense. Coming from a city where socialising mostly revolves around eating and drinking, they let you still have fun, socialise, and enjoy the night, even if you’re choosing to take a break.” She is not alone, as this is a generation that values choice and control above all else.

New social vibe

As a generation that does not want to be boxed into a single way of socialising, the rise of low- or non-ABV drinks gives them that flexibility. It’s no longer about whether you’re drinking or not; it’s about staying part of the conversation, the atmosphere, and the ritual without feeling the pressure to overindulge. “It helps that these drinks are no longer treated as a compromise. When a bar puts real effort into the texture and storytelling of a zero-proof cocktail, Gen Z responds. They care more about why a drink exists and how it’s crafted than they do about its alcohol percentage. When a menu respects that mindset, the category feels natural rather than niche,” says Vikram Achanta, Founder & CEO of Tulleeho and Co-Founder of 30BestBarsIndia and India Bartender Show. Gen Z is increasingly experimental in its choices, and Gracia Cero with its pineapple and raw mango flavours strikes a chord through familiarity and nostalgia. “What began as a Gen Z-driven preference is now resonating across age groups, reflecting the steady growth of the category. It’s an exciting shift, signalling a new approach to flavour-led, mindful consumption,” says Suzann Homes, co-founder of Kantala Spirits.

Individual character

The best part is that zero ABV drinks aren't mocktails trying to imitate cocktails; they're beverages with their own identity. “We wanted drinks as complex and interesting as anything on our cocktail menu but rooted in our story. Take "First Parade" with cold brew, kinnow, and tonic. It's bright and invigorating, with Punjab's winter citrus bringing nostalgic sweetness. "Quartermaster" with barley, sesame, and coconut foam is inspired by sattu, the summer cooler our grandmothers made, elevated with modern technique,” says Rajan Sethi, Managing Director, Ikk Panjab (Bright Hospitality). The zero ABV movement is pushing restaurants to be more creative. The zero-proof programme was built to address a clear gap in the vegetarian dining space, where beverage offerings were largely limited to milkshakes and basic refresher-style drinks. “PHURR introduced a full-fledged bar experience using the same techniques, recipes, and complexity typically associated with high-end cocktails, simply removing the alcohol component. Each drink is crafted to feel celebratory, visually striking, and thoughtfully paired to enhance the food experience rather than function as an afterthought,” says Rahul Lunawat, Co-Founder, PHURR.

Making the connection

Many guests start by ordering one out of curiosity, and it’s quite common to see them try another during the same meal. “What’s interesting is that younger guests don’t really label these as mocktails. They talk about them the same way they would any other drink on the menu. That shift in mindset is something we’re seeing consistently across both restaurants. As Gen Z moves into their thirties, with careers, families, and greater responsibilities, those patterns will shift again. For many, drinking won’t vanish but will become more occasional and quality-led,” says Vedant Newatia, Founder and Head Chef, Atelier V & Masala Code, Indore. Gen Z is far more intentional about what they consume, not just in terms of health, but also flavour, aesthetics, and experience. Goumtesh Singh, founder of Raasta, Mumbai, says, “The idea was to offer the same sense of craft, balance, and complexity that one would expect from a well-made cocktail, without relying on alcohol for structure. Drinks like the Curry Leaf Mojito or Passion Fruit & Kaffir Lime Margarita resonate because they feel experimental yet familiar. They offer complexity without heaviness and allow younger guests to participate fully in social settings without feeling pressured to drink alcohol.”

Drinks that matter

Gen Z likes having a choice. These drinks let them be part of the scene without having to drink alcohol. They’re flavour-driven, inclusive, and fit well with a more mindful lifestyle. Pratyush Mohapatra, Head of Marketing, KICO Bangalore, says, “We wanted zero-proof drinks to feel just as exciting as cocktails, not like a backup option. The focus is on fresh ingredients, interesting flavours, and good balance so the drink stands on its own. Younger guests ask for them often and order them by choice, not compulsion. Many come back specifically for these drinks.”

Neerav Rajani, Co-founder, GAIA - Global Vegetarian, Bangalore adds, “So we didn’t want to make substitutes or sweet mocktails. We treated these drinks exactly like cocktails, thinking about flavour, balance, texture, and how they work with food. We used fresh ingredients, infusions, reductions, and zero-proof spirits and built the menu slowly until it felt right.”

Restaurants today need to recognise that opting out of alcohol doesn’t mean opting out of pleasure. When done thoughtfully, zero-proof drinks can be just as expressive, social, and indulgent as their alcoholic counterparts. As Adarshika, 25, a public relations professional, says, “Choosing a zero-proof drink is all about the vibe, not the restriction. If I’m out and decide to switch from a cocktail to something non-alcoholic, I want the energy to stay exactly the same. It’s about being able to keep the night going and have just as much fun without the 'vibe shift' or the pressure to keep drinking.”

So, let’s say cheers the sober way, shall we?