Planning A Romantic Dinner? Here’s How To Choose The Perfect Wine

Planning the perfect romantic evening can be quite a stressor for those who are new to the game. If candles, flowers, chocolates, cuisines, and dresses weren’t enough, picking the perfect wine to match occasion is something many people struggle with. Often viewed as an expensive pleasure, selecting wine for those who haven’t done so before can be overwhelming and spoil the fun of relishing the moment.

However, fret not. Here are a few ways that can help you navigate wine selection for the special night.

Checking labels

While selecting wines, check labels as they are a big indicator of what works and what doesn’t. “Alcohol content in wine, measured as Alcohol By Volume (ABV), typically ranges from 5.5% to 23%, with the average being around 11.6% for unfortified wines,” shares Satyajit Kanjilal, founder and director of Forexserve and a wine connoisseur. “Key factors influencing this include the grape's sugar content (affected by climate and varietal), and the fermentation process, where yeast converts sugar into alcohol. Fortified wines, like Port or Sherry, have higher ABVs (17%–25%) due to the addition of spirit, while lighter wines like Moscato can have lower ABVs (around 5%).”

Take a quick look at the specific blend or grape variety constituted, along with its year of harvest, since that impacts the taste profile of the drink.

Flavour profiles

Figuring out the perfect mix from a complicated pool of red, white, dessert and sparkling wines can be made easier by looking at individual flavour profiles. Rather than selecting a pairing in isolation, consider the specific cuisine that will be served along with it to make sure the two blend well together.

“If you’re just starting out, focus on whether you like sweet, crisp, or bold flavours — Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Noir are great entry points. These are the easiest ones as they are very palatable and easy to drink,” reveals Aditi Kotak, a wine enthusiast from Mumbai. “Lighter wines like whites or rosé go great with seafood or salads, while richer reds work best with hearty meats or cheesy dishes. I normally stick to white wines with most Indian cuisines for a casual dinner, and usually have whites over formal dinners.”

Desi variations

Despite their rare appearances, those who prefer a local touch to their wine selections have a certain array of Indian grape varieties to pick from. The Bangalore Blue is a seeded variety with thick skin and multi-purpose uses. Originally introduced by Chateau Indage to the subcontinent, the Cabernet Sauvignon is typically used for crafting traditional dry and full-bodied wines. Red Globe grapes are usually used to make rosé wine, while Anab-e-Shahi is colourfully known as the Chardonnay of India, owing to its versatility and flavour. Thompson, Manjri Naveen, Black Beauty and Autumn Royale are a few other seedless varieties available in the country.Grown in parts spanning tropical climates to soaked monsoon regions, the country has a ton of flavour to add to a wine connoisseur’s palate.

Weather game

In addition to the taste of what’s being served, the specific setting and weather conditions also bear relevance in the decision of selecting a specific wine.

“On a hot day, grab a chilled white, rosé or bubbly; when it’s cool or dry, cozy up with a smooth red or a fuller white. I do love sparkling white wine on a hot day. It feels very refreshing. Wines also feel like celebratory drinks, so sparkling wine is always enjoyable,” adds Aditi.

Read Also 5 Things Men Need in Relationships—But Almost Never Talk About

The choice of a drink in a sunny

outdoor setting would be different in comparison to a night-time indoor meal. Slightly fruity wines would work better for the former, while a red wine might be a better choice for a formal dinner spread.

Occasion

The occasion being celebrated also bears relevance when it comes to singling out a drink. If you’re willing to go the additional mile, picking out fancy glasses that perfectly capture the decadence of the drink can also add to the overall experience of consuming wine. Adding a decanter to your collection brings an added layer of elegance to the occasion and flavour to your taste buds. Make sure you keep the bottles cool throughout for optimum taste. Red wines are best enjoyed slightly above room temperature, while sparkling and white versions must be chilled.

Budgeting

The common notion of consuming wine being an expensive affair no longer holds true in a world where options abound. Your choice of wine must reflect the occasion you’re celebrating and the mood you wish to capture with it. Varieties from renowned regions often hold hefty price tags, while those from local variants boast quality and are pocket-friendly.

Hence, it might help to create a clear mental picture of how much you’re willing to splurge on the occasion to avoid going over or below what’s expected. As Aditi shares, “Wine doesn’t have to break the bank — try local bottles like Sula or Grover, or look for simple European table wines. Now, with the vast variety of wine shops, it’s great to explore new collections available.”

Relax, raise your glasses, and take a sip of the finest wine as per your preference to enjoy the moment to its fullest.

Red wine

Types: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Malbec, Zinfandel, Tempranillo, Grenache, Sangiovese

Pairings: Red meat, pork and poultry, cheese

White wine

Types: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Moscato, Viognier, Chenin Blanc

Pairings: Salad, seafood, citrus

Sparkling wine

Types: Champagne, Cava, Prosecco, Franciacorta

Pairings: Oysters, chips, cheese, desserts