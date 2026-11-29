Rio De Janeiro's Floating Christmas Tree Returns For 30th Anniversary | X/ @CavaliereRio

Rio de Janeiro has officially kicked off its 2026 holiday season with the return of its iconic floating Christmas tree. The spectacular attraction was illuminated on November 28 at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, marking the 30th anniversary of the city's much-loved Christmas tradition.

Rio De Janeiro's Floating Christmas Tree

Rio de Janeiro welcomed the 2026 holiday season on Saturday, November 28, by lighting its iconic floating Christmas tree on Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

The tree stands 60 metres tall, weighs 120 tonnes and is supported by 11 floating platforms. It is decorated with more than 20 kilometres of LED lights under the theme "Energy That Transcends Time".

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The tree is illuminated every evening from 7 pm to midnight (Sunday to Thursday) and from 7 pm to 1 am (Friday and Saturday), local time.

The opening ceremony featured fireworks and a spectacular light display. The festive celebrations follow the early holiday excitement generated by Mariah Carey's Christmas Time concert appearances in Rio earlier in November. The city's Theatro Municipal will also host projections inspired by The Nutcracker on its façade from December 9 to 27.

The annual celebration draws residents and tourists who gather around the lagoon to witness the giant illuminated structure reflecting across the water. Over the years, the floating Christmas tree has become one of Rio de Janeiro's most recognisable festive attractions, adding to the city's holiday celebrations.

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What Is Special About Rio De Janeiro's Floating Christmas Tree?

Unlike traditional Christmas trees displayed in public squares or shopping centres, Rio de Janeiro's Christmas tree is installed on a floating structure in the middle of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, a famous lagoon in the city's southern zone.

The attraction combines Christmas decorations, elaborate lighting and a waterfront setting, making it a popular spot for photography and seasonal celebrations.

A 30-Year-Old Christmas Tradition

The floating Christmas tree first became a major festive attraction in Rio de Janeiro in 1996. Since then, it has developed into an important part of the city's holiday calendar, attracting visitors from across Brazil and abroad.

Its 30th-anniversary celebration in 2026 makes this year's installation particularly special, bringing three decades of festive memories back to the city's iconic lagoon.

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