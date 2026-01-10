Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Teaching Children To Embrace Imperfections

We live in a world that applauds perfection and mistake-free success. Perfect scores, perfect bodies, perfect lives and perfectly curated social media feeds. Amid all the talk of being ‘perfect’, our children start to feel that they need to get everything right the first time. Mistakes start to feel like something to hide, and falling short feels like failure.

As parents, we need to step in and help them change their mind-set. We need to teach them that imperfections are not weaknesses.

I often tell my daughter, “It’s okay if you don’t succeed at the first attempt. Do not give up and try again.” I don’t like to use the word failure with children because it feels too heavy. Instead, I say, “May be it didn’t go the way you had planned. This is the beginning. Try again and you will achieve your goal one day.”

This removes fear. Children then understand that learning is an ongoing process and that one attempt does not define their ability.

When when children are taught that mistakes are part of learning process, they become more willing to try new things without fear of giving up. They grow into confident and resilient individuals. They stop being afraid of getting things wrong. They become more open to exploring and expressing themselves. Children realise that mistakes are not signs of weakness, but of growth.

This encourages creativity and independence. It teaches them that learning is not about instant success, but about effort and persistence.

Children who accept their imperfections are also less likely to compare themselves negatively to others, which can protect their mental health and emotional well-being.

Embracing imperfections also builds empathy. While recognising their own flaws, they become more understanding and accepting of other people around them. This strengthens bond and promotes kindness and cooperation. It nurtures self-worth and builds a strong inner foundation that helps them handle setbacks later in life. They learn patience, compassion and acceptance.

Children learn more from what we do than from what we say. Parents, caregivers and teachers are their biggest role models. If we try to be perfect all the time or criticise ourselves, children will do the same. But when we show self-acceptance, when embrace small mistakes, we teach them resilience even without realising it.

One of the most powerful shifts we can make is to praise effort rather than results. Instead of focusing on outcomes, highlight consistency, courage and persistence. This helps children value the journey, not just the destination. It teaches them that trying matters more than being perfect.

Mistakes should be discussed openly and calmly. When children feel safe to talk about their challenges, they become emotionally secure adults. Teaching children that it’s okay not to be perfect helps them grow into confident individuals who value progress over perfection. They learn to believe in themselves even when things don’t go as planned.

Because life is not about being flawless. It’s about showing up, trying again, learning continuously and knowing that you are enough, exactly as you are.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)