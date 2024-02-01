Rheumatoid Awareness Day: Essential Tips To Recognise & Safeguard Against Arthritis

Canva

February 2 is observed as Rheumatoid Awareness Day, which focuses on general consciousness about the disease to ensure support and find constructive ways to survive, fight, and cope amid distressing situations. It was first observed by the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation during 2013.

Rheumatoid arthritis is recognised as an inflammatory disease which dismantles the tissues around the joints of the hands and feet. Around 0.75 per cent of Indians are affected by rheumatoid arthritis, which is less than that of 1per cent ratio in America. It is significant to trace and track the pattern of the severe disease to get a blueprint for key precautions.

There are tons of myths around arthritis, and this day provides a platform to analyse and bust those myths to build a strong support system for the survivors. It provides a golden chance to kindle common sensitivity among normal people and foster a positive attitude in arthritis patients.

According to NIAMS, rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic (long-lasting) autoimmune disease that mostly affects joints. Women are more prone to get infected with RA due to their fragile immune systems. It causes pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints and can result in many more chronic conditions.

The loss of joint health creates hurdles in everyday activities, daily chores and consequently disturbs the mental health of the affected person. It is also significant to note that the medications for RA consume heavy metals, and symptoms revive after a while. But medical science has evolved, and now ayurvedic options are also available on a large scale.

A messy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, and proper nutrition are indirect red flags, while a slash in awareness can save your life. Grilled food, sugar, gluten, and alcohol can inflame the risks of RA, while leafy vegetables, olive oil, and vitamin A, C, and E-enriched foods can strengthen the immune system and joint condition.

We need to understand that RA is different from osteoarthritis, and a conscious lifestyle can mitigate the possible risks of getting infected.