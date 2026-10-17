Restaurant Week India, Global Sunday Brunches And Oktoberfest Take Over Mumbai This Weekend

Weekend plans feel a little better when there is good food involved. So, if you don't have any plans yet, and are in the mood to sample a chef-curated menu, spend a lazy afternoon over brunch or discover craft beers with friends, Mumbai has plenty to put on your radar.

From a nationwide dining festival to global food spreads and an Oktoberfest celebration, here are five food-filled experiences to consider for October 17 and 18.

Restaurant Week India

Restaurant Week India returns with its Autumn Edition, bringing together more than 100 restaurants across 10 cities from October 16 to November 1. The festival offers three-course prix-fixe menus, with lunch options and dinner menus. Select cities will also host limited-seat dessert tastings and special one-night dining experiences at food-focused bars.

When: October 16–November 1, 2026.

Where: Punchline, La Loca Maria, O Pedro and other Mumbai restaurants

Price: Lunch from ₹1,300; dinner ₹1,600–₹2,200, plus taxes

Picnic Brunch at The Square

If a leisurely Sunday meal sounds more appealing than rushing through lunch, The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is hosting a garden-inspired brunch with a view of the Arabian Sea. The spread includes sandwich rolls, fruit skewers, barbecue grills, sliders and flatbreads, alongside lemonade, a chocolate fountain and DIY s’mores. Live singing, activities for children and pool access add to the afternoon, making it an option for families and groups of friends.

When: Every Sunday, 12:30 pm–4 pm.

Where: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Price: ₹3,000 onwards, plus applicable charges.

Sorena’s Sunday Unbrunch

Sorena’s Sunday Unbrunch brings flavours inspired by Mumbai, Istanbul, Tokyo, New York and Sicily to one table. Its live stations include Bombay street-food favourites such as pani puri and pav bhaji, Turkish hummus and souvlaki, Japanese ramen and gyoza, New York-style hot dogs and tacos, plus Sicilian pizza and freshly prepared pasta, followed by desserts including tiramisu éclair and baklava baked cheesecake. A mentalist, live singing, a DJ and other entertainment round out the Sunday experience.

When: Every Sunday, 12 pm–5 pm.

Where: Sorena, 11th and 12th floors, Mansionz One, Bandra West

Price: ₹2,750 plus taxes for unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages; ₹5,500 plus taxes for unlimited food and alcohol and ₹1,499 plus taxes for children below nine.

Oktoberfest at PUBLIC – Beer Hall & Snack Bar

PUBLIC is bringing Oktoberfest-inspired drinking and dining to Versova with a line-up of Indian craft beers that goes beyond the usual lager. Options include Great State Aleworks’ Märzen and Scotch Ale, Rolling Mills’ Japanese Rice Lager, Toit’s Tint-In-Wit and Igloo Brewing’s Public Poha Lager. Other styles include an IPA, stout, hefeweizen and blonde ale, giving beer enthusiasts a chance to explore different flavours with their group.

When: October 3–31, 2026; Monday–Friday, 5 pm–1 am, and weekends, 12 pm–1 am.

Where: PUBLIC – Beer Hall & Snack Bar, Versova

Price: Not provided

Baglami’s Sunday Brunch

For more Sunday brunch options, you can also check out Baglami. It brings together comforting dishes and a menu that moves from soups and small plates to substantial mains and desserts. Start with roasted cauliflower and truffle soup or tomato and roasted red pepper bisque before trying options such as beetroot sliders, harissa chicken croquettes, pumpkin risotto and creamy Tuscan chicken ragu. Pistachio baklava sundae and dark chocolate tart round off the meal, while live music and beverage packages add to the experience.

When: Every Sunday, 12 pm–4 pm.

Where: Baglami, BKC

Price: ₹2,500 for food only and ₹5,500 with cocktails