Mumbai This Weekend: From Dandiya Events, Marathon To Art Exhibitions, Events To Check Out |

Mumbai’s weekend calendar is packed with exciting experiences, whether you want to spend your time laughing at a live comedy show, shop for fashion and lifestyle finds, immerse yourself in gaming culture or explore the city through art.

Here are six events to check out in Mumbai this weekend:

1. Mumbai Ultra Marathon

Trade the usual cityscape for lush greenery and take on a running challenge at the Mumbai Ultra Marathon. Set against the natural surroundings of Borivali National Park, the event offers running enthusiasts an opportunity to test their endurance while enjoying a refreshing outdoor setting.

When: October 18, 2026

Where: Borivali National Park, Mumbai

Tickets: ₹750 onwards

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2. Rahul Dua’s Stand-Up Comedy

Get ready for an evening of laughter as comedian Rahul Dua brings his stand-up special Allow Me! to Mumbai. Whether you are a long-time fan or simply looking for a fun night out with friends, the live show promises a chance to unwind with comedy and relatable humour.

When: October 17, 2026

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

3. The Pink City Edit, Mumbai

Fashion, jewellery, crafts and lifestyle products from Jaipur come together at The Pink City Edit. The curated shopping experience is an opportunity to discover distinctive designs, traditional craftsmanship and lifestyle labels from the Pink City, all under one roof.

When: October 16–17, 2026

Where: The Palace Halls, NSCI, Worli

4. Shubharambh 2026 – Disco Dandiya Festival

For those who love dancing through the festive season, Shubharambh brings its signature blend of Garba, Bollywood music, EDM and high-energy nightlife to Mumbai. Combining traditional dandiya rhythms with a contemporary festival atmosphere, the event promises a lively outing for friends, families and Garba enthusiasts.

When: 17th- 18th October

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

5. GamingCon Bharat

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to two days dedicated to the world of gaming at GamingCon Bharat. The event promises esports showdowns, PC and console gaming zones, product launches, content creator appearances, and merchandise. Whether you enjoy competitive gaming or want to experience the community atmosphere, it offers plenty to explore.

When: 17th & 18th October

Where: Nesco, Mumbai

6. emotions of (BOM)bay – Art Exhibition

Art lovers can explore emotions of (BOM)bay, artist Swati Goel’s seventh solo exhibition. The collection examines Mumbai beyond its familiar landmarks, focusing instead on the city's emotional character — its movement, contradictions, resilience, tenderness, longing and dreams. The exhibition offers a reflective perspective on the relationships and everyday rhythms that shape life in the city.

When: October 13–19, 2026; open this weekend on October 16–18, from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: AC Gallery, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai