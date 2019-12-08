Restaurant Reviews: Glitter in my cup

Wake Cup Coffee & Eatery, the Indonesian coffee brand, has opened its doors for the first time in India at Mumbai’s hip shopping destination, High Street Phoenix. Coffee lovers will be spoilt for choice when they are introduced to names like Gold Digger (edible gold dusted glitter coffee), Caramel Macchiato, Flavour latte (you can choose between vanilla, caramel, hazelnut) and signature iced coffees like Ice Pandan Coffee and Ice Robusta Coffee.

If it’s a non coffee-based drink that you are looking for, then Wake Cup has those too. The spotlight in this section rests on Silver Spoon (edible silver dusted glitter coffee), Matcha Latte, Taro Latte, Ice Taro Latte, and Taro Spresso. Taro is a root vegetable cultivated in Asia and has a nutty vanilla taste which gives the drink a natural purple tint and the coffee used in the drinks are imported from Indonesia.