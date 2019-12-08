Restaurant Reviews: Glitter in my cup

Wake Cup Coffee & Eatery, the Indonesian coffee brand, has opened its doors for the first time in India at Mumbai’s hip shopping destination, High Street Phoenix. Coffee lovers will be spoilt for choice when they are introduced to names like Gold Digger (edible gold dusted glitter coffee), Caramel Macchiato, Flavour latte (you can choose between vanilla, caramel, hazelnut) and signature iced coffees like Ice Pandan Coffee and Ice Robusta Coffee.
If it’s a non coffee-based drink that you are looking for, then Wake Cup has those too. The spotlight in this section rests on Silver Spoon (edible silver dusted glitter coffee), Matcha Latte, Taro Latte, Ice Taro Latte, and Taro Spresso. Taro is a root vegetable cultivated in Asia and has a nutty vanilla taste which gives the drink a natural purple tint and the coffee used in the drinks are imported from Indonesia.
Apart from coffees, other drinks one can try out are the classic Mojito and the Mix Berries Smoothie, which won us over despite being non-smoothie people.
Coming to food, Honey Chilli Potatoes, Pizza Exotica, Hara Bhara Sandwiches and the Cream Cheese Bagels are a must-try. While the drinks were fine, what disappointed us was the veg-only menu. We wish the place offered a few options for non-veg foodies as well. It’s a good place to hangout with friends and family and take a break from all the shopping, while sipping on their glitter coffees and other drinks.
Where: Wake Cup Coffee & Eatery, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai
