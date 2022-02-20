Restaurant of the week: Taste and relish the Koli way of life at 'The Resort' in Madh-Marve, Mumbai

Restaurant: The Resort Mumbai

Fishing the fresh harvest, jumbling it in an aromatic blend of ground spices in a Koli kitchen is a meal to savour. Wondering where you can find a meal that offers heavenly seafood delight? Bringing back the traditional goodness of Koli food and culture is The Resort, Mumbai as they kick start their Koli Food Festival. While most of the 5-star properties when organising a food festival have the best of their chef presenting the meal, this hotel in Madh-Marve has taken a different route. In order to present the authentic meal, it is the native-fisher folks of Mumbai taking over the professional kitchen and serving you a meal of a lifetime.

Having been someone who always has more inclination towards meat than seafood, I must say this food festival comes as a surprise — and that too a good one. Made using traditional recipes and methodology, the food speaks for itself. For those who have always just heard about Koli food but never tried it, this can be a good place to kickstart with. And if you are a seafood lover then you truly don't need us to tell you what makes a dish from the Koliwada kitchen finger-licking good! For instance, do you fancy a lobster? Well, if your answer is in affirmation then imagine it submerged into a flavoursome gravy that leaves a lasting taste in your mouth. What's more? Surmai, pomfret, prawns, bhakri and my personal favourite Sol Kadhi. After all, when you stuff yourself and can't move, sol kadhi comes as a rescuer.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: A paradise for seafood lovers who love coastal influence in their food

Highlights: Lobster Curry, Bharwa Pomfret, Tawa Fried Surmai, Rawa Fried Prawns and Sol Kadhi

When: Fridays & Saturdays February 2022

Time: 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, Call: 9819877316

Verdict: Straight from the traditional kitchen this Koli's meal is as inviting as Koli performance on the pitches

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:45 AM IST