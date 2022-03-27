Restaurant of the week: Mansionz by Living Liquidz, Lower Parel

What if a New York-style Tasting Room could be found in Mumbai? Entering that segment and bringing that experiential to the maximum city is Living Liquidz's Mansionz in Lower Parel. Taking you away from your typical drinking evenings, this place is a new concept store where one can wine, dine and have a great time before you decide on which bottle you will be adding to your cart or cellar. The aim behind launching this lifestyle store mansion is to introduce patrons to an abstract idea of experiencing a variety of liquor at an affordable piece before they invest in a bottle. A set tasting menu for wine, whiskey, gin, and more — try an array of liquids — relish it, understand its notes, its taste, its nose, before making a buy on which bottle you plan to take back home. Interesting, India has never had a place like this before. How does it really change your experience and what sets it apart? Ask those who often experiment with their spirit. A concept store like this gives you an opportunity to explore the wide world of alcohol and analyse its motley. For any sophisticated drinker, Mansionz is an apt place. Unlike most lounges or restaurants or concept stores, this place is a blend of various elements under one roof. Located in a bungalow you have American Brasserie, a popular oriental cafe and Dimsum haven, a Speakeasy bar, an expansive Living Liquidz store and a Tasting Room — a complete hub for your senses. For someone like me who enjoys a culinary experience with perfect pairing, this undoubtedly adds to the list of must-visit time and again. The tasting room introduces people to a space where one can develop the knowledge to appreciate spirits and have a deeper understanding of the same. To enjoy your time to the fullest try their many samples and then settle on the one you plan to take home.

Food-o-meter: 4 stars

USP: Taste before you buy your liquor

Highlights: Over 575 different wine brands, 125 different spirits and 100 beer options - this place introduces you to a new lifestyle

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 1000-1500 (per person)

Verdict: Whose who love the concept of the tasting room and believe in relishing liquor than just gulping it down your throat, this place comes as a pure experience

Location: Next to Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

A guide for wine collectors:

Limited Edition Bottles -

2005 Chateau Indage Shiraz, India

2018 Marchesi Antinori, Villa Antinori, Toscana 3L

Best Bottles under 5k

2017 Bodegas Numenthia "Termes", Tinta de Toro. Rs 4114

2018 Castello di Querceto, Chianti Classico Reserva, Rs 4959

Best wines under 10k:

2020 Chateau Mont-Redon, Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc, Rs 9500

2019 Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, Rs 4999

Collectors Range:

2009 Chateau d'Yquem, Bordeaux Rs 85000

2016 Torbreck "The Struie", Barossa Rs 11250

Expensive Range:

2019 Escarpment "Te Rehua" Pinot Noir, NZ, Rs 10,750

2016 Gaja Barbaresco, Italy Rs 34500

Other spirit bottles to add to your collection:

Belvedere lake ₹8423

Sazerac rye - 11,500

Glenallachie 12yo- 12,900

Capucana Cachaca, Brazil Rs 9900

Fair Trade Organic Quinoa Vodka France 9600

Dictador 20yo Colombian Rum 19500

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:35 AM IST