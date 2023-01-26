Republic Day 2023: From women leading the contingents to the 21-gun salute by Indian guns; here are many firsts of R-day parade this year

Marking this republic Day parade with a grand spectacle unlike any other, this year there are many firsts. To start with, it will be the first time that tanks, weaponry and soldiers will march down Kartavya Path – the new name for the ceremonial boulevard Rajpath. This is the first time that the 21-gun salute accorded to the President prior to the parade will be given by Indian guns.

Till date, the 21- gun salute has been accorded by the World War II vintage '25-pounders designed and made in the 1940 by the British. These guns, put into use by India in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, were decommissioned in early 1990 and were only for ceremonial purposes like the 21-gun salute at Republic Day and Independence Day.

This year 105 mm Indian field guns will replace the '25 pounders. These guns were designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in 1972 and have been produced at the Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur since 1984.

What is Gun Salute

The 21-gun salute begins when the sword of the Commandant of the President's Body Guards comes down at the shout of Rashtriya Salute followed by the National Anthem. This is the highest honour given to an individual which has been adopted from the British by all the Commonwealth nations. This highest honour traces its roots back to the 14th century and has evolved over the years.

Role of the President of India

India got its first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on 26th January 1950. n The President is a component of the parliament as the head of the state. n However, the President cannot sit in or take part in the discussions in the houses and cannot be a member of parliament. n The President summons and prorogues the houses whenever required. n President has to give his assent to every bill passed before it can become a law. n Prsedient has the power to dissolve the Lok Sabha. n President addresses both the chambers which is known as the special address at the start of the first session after each general election to the Lok Sabha and at the commencement of the first session each year. n Article 123 also gives the President the power to promulgate ordinances.

The Many Firsts

All Made-in-India weapons systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, keeping with the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. There will be K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag antitank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

The Indian Navy contingent will be led by women - Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander and Lt Ashwani Singh, SLt Valli Meena S and SLt M Aditya as Platoon Commanders. Women soldiers guarding the Pakistan desert border will also be a part of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) camel contingent this year. Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna, and Hina would be among those 12 women riders of the BSF Camel Contingent. Marching atop the camel, these women belong to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. They will be donning specially designed regal ceremonial uniforms which represent the many treasured craft forms of India.

Lieutenant Chetana Sharma of Indian Army's Air Defence regiment unit will be leading missile contingents. She and her will be riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade. She will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile systemat the R-day parade this year. Lieutenant Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals would be part of the Indian Army’s Daredevils motorcycle team at the Republic Day parade this year.

There will be eight marching contingents of the armed forces this time. Of them six contingents will be from the Army and one each from the IAF and Navy. The newly-recruited Agniveers will also be a part of the parade for the first time. Navy Agniveers currently undergoing training would be part of the marching contingent. Also, the Navy will soon have women officers and women sailors onboard warships with women Agniveers ready to be deployed onboard once their training is complete by end-March, according to Navy officials.

This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade. Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band and Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

Six Marching Contingents, nine Mechanized Columns, Mounted Columns of the 61 Cavalry, and a fly-past by Army Aviation helicopters will serve as the Indian Army's representatives. This year's Parade will also feature three recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and three recipients of the Ashok Chakra.

The Indian Air Force flypast will also feature a multi-role, light attack helicopter made in-country called the Prachand. ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display on this year's Republic Day.

There will be 16 marching contingents, including ones from the Pipes and Drums Bands, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, and Central Paramilitary Forces. In addition, 23 tableau representing the country's rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress, and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence. These tableaus come from 17 states and Union territories and six different ministries and departments.

At the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, the ‘biggest drone show in India’, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina Hill, weaving myriad forms of national figures and events through smooth synchronisation. Also, for the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating Retreat on the facades of the North Block and South Block.

