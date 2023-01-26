e-Paper Get App
Republic Day 2023: Celebrate this dry day evening with a refreshing taste of 'Flavours of Democracy' mocktail

This easy to make mocktail is suggested by mixologist Sneha Bangera. Pour the drink in G & T glass with crushed ice

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Whip up this quick and easy to make mocktail at the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

Basil: handful

Mint: handful

Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf

Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml

Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml

Lime: 30ml

Sprite: to top

Garnish: orange slice & zest

Procedure:

1. Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker

2 . Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well

3. Shake and dump into the G&T glass

4. Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top

5. Top with Sprite

6. Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve

