Republic Day 2023: Celebrate this dry day evening with a refreshing taste of 'Flavours of Democracy' mocktail

Whip up this quick and easy to make mocktail at the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

Basil: handful

Mint: handful

Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf

Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml

Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml

Lime: 30ml

Sprite: to top

Garnish: orange slice & zest

Procedure:

1. Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker

2 . Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well

3. Shake and dump into the G&T glass

4. Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top

5. Top with Sprite

6. Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve