Republic Day 2023: Celebrate this dry day evening with a refreshing taste of 'Flavours of Democracy' mocktail

Whip up this quick and easy to make mocktail at the comfort of your home.
Ingredients
Basil: handful
Mint: handful
Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf
Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml
Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml
Lime: 30ml
Sprite: to top
Garnish: orange slice & zest
Procedure:
1. Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker
2 . Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well
3. Shake and dump into the G&T glass
4. Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top
5. Top with Sprite
6. Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve