Republic Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

26th January 1950 was the historic day on which the Constitution of our beloved country came into affect. Although, the Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November 1949 but it was decided that India will formally adopt it on 26th January.

This was done in honor of 26th January 1929, the day when Indian National Congress declared that India will not settle for a Dominion status and will in fact fight for 'Purna Swaraj'.

On the joyous occasion of 72nd Republic Day, here are the best Whatsapp and Facebook messages you can send to your fellow Indians.

Freedom In The Mind, Strength In The Words, Pureness In Our Blood, Pride In Our Souls, Zeal In Our Hearts, Let’s Salute Our India On Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021

Let Every Teacher Teach The Student How To Love This Nation, Let Every Parent Instill In His Or Her Sons And Daughters The Beauty Of Our Nation. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day 2021.

Freedom in mind, Faith in our hearts, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Republic Day.