Replica Of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple Is Now In Vasai; Here's What You Should Know About The Temple Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

Badrinath Temple in Vasai |

A replica of Uttarakhand’s sacred Badrinath Temple has been built in Vasai, Maharashtra, which will offer devotees in the Mumbai region a closer opportunity to experience the spiritual essence of one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites. The new temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, mirrors the architectural and devotional spirit of the original shrine located in the Himalayas. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the divine Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Badri Vishal was completed in a grand and revered atmosphere at the Badrinath Temple complex located in Sun City, Vasai West.

Badrinath Temple in Vasai

Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple has been replicated in Maharashtra's Vasai. In association with Uttaranchal Mitra Mandal, a grand Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav of Lord Shri Badri Vishal was organised from April 18 to 22 at the Shri Badrinath Temple premises in Sun City, West Vasai. This five-day religious festival was organised according to pure Vedic tradition in the presence of 21 Vedic Acharyas and Brahmins from Kashi.

Five-day festival

This five-day festival began on April 18 with body cleansing, atonement, and mandap pujan. Installation of the idol, jalyatra (kalash yatra), and yagna rambha took place on April 19. On April 20, a peaceful and nourishing homa (agnihotra) and a mahasnapana (sterilisation) of the idol took place. On April 21, murti nagrivi yatra and peetha pujan took place. The festival concluded with a Pranpratishtha Mahayagya, Poornahuti, and a grand Mahaaarti at Abhijit Muhurta on April 22.

Citizens and women from various regions of Maharashtra, including Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar, participated enthusiastically in this five-day event. Women have served tirelessly for years in the temple's construction, while the youth have worked tirelessly day and night to make the event a success.?

Significance

The Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites and holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his form of Badri Narayan and attracts lakhs of devotees every year despite its remote and challenging location in the mountains. Inspired by its spiritual importance, the Vasai replica aims to bring a similar devotional experience to those unable to travel to the original shrine. The newly constructed temple in Vasai has been designed with traditional architectural elements that reflect the Himalayan temple style.