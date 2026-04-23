Badrinath Dham Reopens For Devotees On April 23 After Winter Break; Here's What You Should Know

Badrinath Dham Reopens | Canva

Badrinath Dham is one of the sacred Char Dham of Uttarakhand, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Char Dham Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages especially in Hindus, which consists of Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham are dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna.

Whereas, Kedarnath and Badrinath are dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. This year Char Dham yatra kicks off on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Sunday, April 19, with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 and today on Thursday, April 23, Badrinath Dham temple opened at 6:15 AM.

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Badrinath Dham opens

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Badrinath Dham finally opens for devotees after a long winter break. The gates of the temple opened at 6:15 AM during the Punarvasu Nakshatra and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. The reopening was marked by a ceremony led by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He also interacted with pilgrims and locals. The temple has been decorated with 25 quintals of flowers for the divine darshan of Lord Badrinath. And for the first time, the word, "Om Lakshmipati Namo" has been written with flowers in the temple of Lord Badri Vishal.

Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Badrinath Dham

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand visits Badrinath Dham today and posts pictures on his social media handle X. He wrote, "I bow to Sri Badrish, the bestower of the four aims of life, the Lord of lords, the Master of the universe, who has made his abode in Bhumi-Vaikuntha."

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Dhami further wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of the opening of the gates of Shri Badrinath Dham, the sacred land of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, I was fortunate to be present. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, this divine abode is a living symbol of the unwavering faith of millions of devotees, eternal traditions, and spiritual consciousness. On this sacred occasion, otherworldly devotion, divine energy, and an extraordinary spiritual experience filled the heart with profound emotion."

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What to keep in mind

If you are visiting Badrinath Dham, then you need to follow the new rules and regulations imposed by Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham authorities, as they have announced a ban on the use of mobile phones and cameras inside the shrine premises. A move aimed at preserving the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of one of India’s holiest pilgrimage sites. Use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises. So, you need to submit your phones and electronic gadgets in the locker.

Whereas, there is one rule which has been imposed by the temple administration that non-Hindus need to submit an affidavit confirming their faith in Sanatan Dharma to enter.