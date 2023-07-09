Remembering Renowned Dancer-Turned Actress Zohra Sehgal On Her Death Anniversary |

Be it 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' or 'Bend it Like Beckham', you can't miss stealing a glimpse of Zohra Sehgal and her meaningful performance. On the legendary artiste's death anniversary, let us take a moment to remember her and pay tribute to her contributions to the cine industry and theatre.

Birth, early life, and family

Zohra Sehgal was born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur, British India. Her name was then Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan, and she was one of seven children of a land-owning family of Rohilla Pathans belonging to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Although Zohra was born in Saharanpur, she spent her childhood days in the forested hill town of Chakrata in the Dehradun district.

Zohra Sehgal from India and Uzra Butt from Pakistan, sisters in real life were separated by an international border for nearly four decades.

Career

Years into her life, she was seen becoming one of the versatile stage artists and film actresses. In 2008, Zohra Sehgal was named the 'Laadli of the Century' by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF)-Laadli Media Awards.

Zohra appeared in her memorable role in the film 'Bend it Like Beckham'. She also appeared in movies like 'Bhaji On The Beach', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', and 'Saawariya' among others.

Death

Zohra passed away on July 10, 2014, after breathing her last in New Delhi. She died at the age of 102.