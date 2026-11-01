Redefining The Base: Beat Soaring Onion And Tomato Prices With Culinary Innovation

Kitchens across the region are facing a challenging season as relentless monsoon rains and deep-rooted supply chain issues have pushed the prices of onions and tomatoes to stressful highs. For generations, these two ingredients have formed the indispensable foundation of the classic subcontinental kitchen. However, this sudden economic pinch is paving the way for a fascinating culinary transformation. Rather than compromising on taste or quality, expert chefs are diving into regional histories and alternative bases to create thick, delicious, and deeply satisfying curries.

A sustainable shift

“Cooking beyond tomatoes and onions represents a sustainable culinary approach,” says Khem Raj, Executive Chef Khem Raj of The Khyber Himalayan Resorts & Spa, Gulmarg. A believer in sustainable cooking, he believes that looking past conventional ingredients is not just a passing trend, but a necessary step forward for the industry. He explains. “In recent months, the prices of onions and tomatoes have increased significantly, impacting households, restaurants, and food businesses across the country. While these ingredients are commonly used in Indian cooking, their rising costs have encouraged chefs and culinary professionals to explore alternative cooking methods that maintain flavour, nutrition, and authenticity without relying heavily on onions and tomatoes.”

Chef Khem Raj highlights that using alternative foundations is deeply rooted in our culinary heritage, rather than being a forced experiment. “The concept of onion-free and tomato-free cooking is not new,” he points out. “Traditional Indian cuisines, including many Kashmiri, Jain, and regional recipes, have long used ingredients such as yogurt, curd, pumpkin, bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, radish, turnip, coconut, cashew paste, melon seeds, and various aromatic spices to create rich gravies and flavourful dishes.”

By leaning into these reliable alternatives, professional kitchens are discovering clear benefits that go well beyond saving money on daily inventory, including cost control, increased nutritional value, sustainability by promoting local produce, and culinary innovation that inspires chefs to rediscover time-tested traditions.

Debunking the myth of irreplaceability

Expanding on this philosophy of structural innovation, Chef Suresh Kudiyal from Aloha on the Ganges, Rishikesh, notes that the current market pressure serves as a great motivator for creative freedom. He challenges the notion that these staples are vital for a good meal. “Tomatoes are certainly useful in Indian cooking, but you can still make delicious gravies without them,” asserts Chef Suresh, as he goes on to offer highly practical substitutions that home cooks and restaurant kitchens can deploy immediately. “Curd is a great alternative as it adds tanginess and creaminess to the gravy. It should be whisked well and added on low heat to prevent it from splitting.”

Texture is as important as taste when rebuilding a curry base from scratch. Chef Suresh points to the garden for solutions that mimic the velvety weight of a traditional masala base. “Roasting and blending vegetables such as carrots, pumpkin or red capsicum as a puree adds natural sweetness and depth of flavour. Similarly, a paste made from a small amount of soaked cashews/peanuts gives the gravy a rich and creamy texture. Spinach can also be used as a gravy base or blended into the masala, adding natural colour, body, flavour, and nutritional value while helping to reduce the dependence on tomatoes and onions.”

Unlocking regional legacies

Echoing this sentiment, Chef Gyanesh Dass of Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, believes that breaking away from standard ingredients is an opportunity to dismantle deeply ingrained culinary assumptions. “Indian cuisine is celebrated across the world for its rich flavours, vibrant spices, and incredible diversity,” he says, as he points to a wealth of regional masterworks that have bypassed these items for centuries. “A closer look at India’s regional cuisines reveals a treasure of dishes that have thrived for generations without the use of onion and tomato. From the yogurt-based delicacies of Kashmir to the nut-enriched curries of Rajasthan and the coconut-based preparations of the South, Indian culinary traditions offer endless possibilities for innovation. As a chef, stepping away from the traditional onion-tomato line gives chefs the ultimate freedom to innovate.”

He highlights examples like Kashmiri Dahi Baingan, where yogurt delivers a delicate tanginess without tomatoes, and Shahi Patta Gobhi Paneer, where cabbage paired with nuts creates a luxurious dish. “The journey beyond onion and tomato is not just about changing ingredients. It is about changing mindsets. It is about rediscovering forgotten techniques, drawing inspiration from regional traditions, and ushering in a new era of Indian gastronomy where creativity knows no boundaries.”

Read Also 6 Regional Foods From Across India That Bring Local Traditions To The Plate

Resourcefulness

The challenge of fluctuating market prices is not unique to India; it is a shared experience across South Asian food cultures. Chef Prasad Danushka, Group Executive Chef at Kahanda Kanda (KK Collection) in Galle, Sri Lanka, views these market spikes as an ideal catalyst for cross-border fusion and sustainable farming support. “When onion and tomato prices rise, it presents a great opportunity to become more creative in the kitchen. Instead of relying heavily on tomatoes, ingredients such as coconut milk, curd, roasted spices, tamarind, roasted garlic, and nuts can be used to add depth, richness, and balance to dishes. Local seasonal vegetables such as pumpkin, bottle gourd, ash gourd, sweet potato, green papaya, and raw banana can also be transformed into delicious and satisfying meals,” says Chef Prasad.

He illustrates this with a signature dish from his own kitchen that pairs everyday local crops with upscale presentation. “One of my favourite Sri Lankan fusion dishes is chargrilled pumpkin with roasted coconut and peanut sambol, herb-infused curd, crispy curry leaves, and a light tamarind dressing. It uses simple, affordable local ingredients while delivering excellent flavour, texture, and presentation. Cooking with fresh, local, seasonal produce not only helps reduce costs but also maintains quality and supports local farmers.”