Redefining Beauty: Jewellery As Tool Of Self-Expression In Women, More Than Just Adornment

In today's world, jewellery is more than just adornment; it symbolises a profound shift in societal norms and women's empowerment. Impressively, women drive nearly ninety percent of the global jewellery market and their preferences have become the guiding force reshaping the industry, says Sumit Dassani, Partner at Dassani Brothers while quoting the relevant data from reports. He further notes that this trend to challenge ancient narratives of jewellery to redefine beauty is particularly evident in India where women wear ornaments with grace and embrace it as a form of self-expression. Be it an oxidised set, gold collection, or the forever diamond gifts, or any other, jewellery is a truly special thing for every woman.

On International Women's Day, Dassani refers to the historical significance of jewellery while also talking about its role in the contemporary world. He says, "Historically, women had limited agency over their jewellery, often relying on elderly or male members to dictate their adornments. However, contemporary dynamics have transformed this narrative. Women now enjoy equal footing in society, purchasing jewellery with their own earnings and asserting their individuality through their choices." "Jewellery has evolved into more than mere embellishment; it serves as a canvas for self-expression, embodying the wearer's identity, strength, and unique narrative," he adds.

Moving over Gold, Polki diamonds set the trend

While women adorned themselves with gold ornaments earlier to indicate richness, honour and pride, choices seem to change with changing times. Reportedly, the younger generation prefers diamonds and silver over gold at most occasions. Meanwhile, one can't unsee the acceptance of polki diamonds which have been the favourites of even several celebrities such as Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Originating in India over 2,500 years ago, polki diamonds have a rich history. They were prominently used by the Maharajas for significant ceremonial jewellery, from daggers and plates to magnificent necklaces. Talking about Polki diamonds which often described as ‘softly glowing like the moon,’ are the world’s oldest cut, Dassani notes that they bestow a unique allure upon jewellery creations with their pure and natural charm.

"Even today, intricate and complex creations for important ceremonies in India feature Polkis. The stones seamlessly blend traditional artistry with contemporary elegance, creating a fusion of the old and the new. Their innate beauty, elevated by intricate gold settings, results in a regal and majestic appearance," he says, while adding that these exquisite diamonds diamonds take centre stage, adorning necklaces, earrings, and bracelets with unmatched sophistication.

Your jewellery speaks

Today, in most cases, jewellery challenges conventional beauty standards by celebrating diversity and uniqueness. It goes beyond the confines of societal expectations, empowering women to embrace their individuality and redefine notions of beauty on their terms. From bold statement pieces to delicate heirlooms, jewellery offers a spectrum of options for self-expression, enabling women to curate their own narratives and assert their presence in a rapidly evolving world.

Sumit Dassani strongly believes jewellery is a powerful instrument of empowerment, offering women a platform to reclaim their narratives and challenge traditional perceptions of beauty. "Each piece carries with it a personal story, reflecting themes of resilience, accomplishment, and self-actualisation. Crafted with meticulous care, these ornaments become tangible symbols of empowerment and agency for many modern women today," representative of the Dassani Brothers concludes.