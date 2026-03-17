RCB Star, 23-Year-Old Shreyanka Patil To Launch Her Perfume Brand, SP31; Smriti Mandhana Extends Wishes | Instagram @shreyanka_patil31

Indian Cricketer and RCB star Shreyanka Patil is soon to launch her new Perfume brand today, Tuesday, March 17. The brand is named after the cricketer's initials and her jersey number, making it 'SP31'. Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was the first to extend wishes to the 23-year-old spinner and congratulated her on the new beginnings.

Shreyanka Patil's new perfume brand:

While Shreyanka has not opened up officially on her new brand launch, soon after Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story went viral, Patil posted a countdown for the launch on her Instagram.

Official page of her brand SP31 has also decoded the thoughtfully designed logo, which features an icon of Shreyanka Patil's celebration after she took her first International wicket for team India.