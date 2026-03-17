'Selected For Next Met Gala': Smriti Mandhana's Viral Outfit For BCCI's Naman Awards Revealed, Cricketer Dons ₹4.48 Lakh Metal Skirt

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 17, 2026
Smriti Mandhana recently turned heads as she graced the BCCI-hosted Naman Awards, where she was honoured as the Best International Woman Cricketer of the Year.
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For the prestigious evening, Smriti opted for a luxurious designer ensemble by Rimzim Dadu, known for her experimental metallic aesthetics.
She wore a striking metal wire gold set in a deep electric blue hue, adding a bold and contemporary edge to her red-carpet appearance.
The outfit featured a signature structured metal wire top, designed with sculptural folds and paired with a full-length metal skirt, seamlessly complementing the top.
Smriti kept her styling minimal yet impactful, letting the statement outfit take centre stage.
She opted for sleek, straight hair parted to one side, adding a clean and polished finish to her bold ensemble.
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Smriti Mandhana once again proved she is not just a star on the field but also a true style icon with effortless presence.
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