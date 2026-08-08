Ravi Kishan's Ultra-Luxurious Watch Collection Is Worth More Than ₹10 Cr, From Hublot To Audemars Piguet; Check Out Details |

Ravi Kishan has been enjoying a major moment on the internet lately, with his candid expressions, dramatic reactions and viral videos turning him into a meme favourite. But beyond the humour and his on-screen persona, the actor-politician also appears to have an impressive taste for luxury timepieces.

A recent social media post has drawn attention to some of the high-end watches spotted on Ravi Kishan over the years, with eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts decoding the luxury pieces seen in his viral appearances. The collection highlighted in the post includes watches from some of the biggest names in haute horology, including Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Hublot and Richard Mille.

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In one picture, Ravi Kishan can be seen making his way to Parliament while sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel, a sophisticated timepiece reportedly valued at around ₹2.4 crore. Known for its distinctive Royal Oak design and complex movement, the watch is easily one of the most eye-catching pieces in his collection.

Another appearance saw him wearing a Cartier Santos de Cartier Skeleton, a luxurious open-worked timepiece that reportedly costs around ₹80 lakh. The skeletonised dial gives the watch a distinctive look by allowing its intricate mechanical movement to remain visible.

He has also been spotted wearing a Hublot Big Bang, estimated at approximately ₹30 lakh. The bold and sporty design of the Big Bang fits seamlessly with the actor's statement-making style.

One of his most viral moments recently showed him making a series of hilarious dramatic expressions. Amid the memes, watch enthusiasts noticed a Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph on his wrist, reportedly valued at around ₹3 crore. The highly complicated Richard Mille is among the most expensive watches associated with his public appearances.

In another viral video where Ravi Kishan could be seen singing Om Namah Shivay, he was seen sporting a Hublot Big Bang Meca-10, estimated at around ₹35 lakh.

Interestingly, Ravi Kishan's approach to luxury comes alongside a remarkably grounded philosophy about fitness and wellbeing. During a conversation with Red Ink, he spoke about his daily routine and the importance of taking care of oneself.

“Kasrat roz kare. Positive roz rahe. Roz daure. Ho sake toh khali apne sharir ko pyaar kare.” He emphasised exercising every day, staying positive, running whenever possible and, most importantly, learning to love and care for one's body.