Rath Yatra 2026: Why The Sound Of Sea Waves Disappear Inside Lord Jagannath’s Sanctum? Know The Story Behind The Mystery

Jagannath Puri temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, is revered for the Rath Yatra festival. It is also part of the Bada Char Dham of India. Every year, millions of devotees visit the Jagannath Temple in Odisha to witness the annual chariot festival. Along with its rich history and spiritual significance, the temple is also known for several fascinating mysteries. One of the most talked-about phenomena is that the sound of sea waves, which is clearly audible outside the temple, seems to disappear once a person enters the temple's inner premises, especially near the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Griha).

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Sea waves sounds disappear in temple

The Jagannath Temple is located less than three kilometres from the Bay of Bengal. Visitors can easily hear the roar of the sea while standing near the temple's main entrance, Singhadwara (Lion Gate). However, as they step inside and move towards the sanctum, the sound of the waves fades away. As one enters the temple premises, the sound becomes almost completely silent, which many devotees and researchers attribute to both the heavy sound-dampening ancient architecture and the peaceful environment. The phenomenon has strengthened the temple's spiritual aura for centuries.

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A blend of faith and architecture

While there is no officially confirmed scientific study explaining the phenomenon, architects and experts believe the temple's ancient design may play an important role. The massive stone walls, towering structures, enclosed courtyards, and the layout of the temple complex could absorb or block external sound waves before they reach the sanctum.

Some researchers also suggest that the orientation of the temple and the surrounding structures may create an acoustic effect that reduces the sound of the sea inside the inner shrine.

Mythological link

As per local legends, Lord Jagannath deemed the incessant sound of waves too disruptive for rest and asked Lord Hanuman to calm the sea. As a result, Hanuman is thought to have formed a protective shield that safeguards the temple from the sounds of the ocean.