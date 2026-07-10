Rath Yatra 2026: What Is Yam Shila In Jagannath Puri Temple? Story Behind The Mysterious Third Step

What Is Yam Shila In Jagannath Puri Temple |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a significant Hindu festival which is mostly celebrated in Odisha. Each year, the sacred town of Puri in Odisha bursts with spirituality, devotion, and festivity while it celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most ancient festivals. In this yearly procession, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, travels from the holy Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Every year the festival commences on Snan Purnima and this year Snan Purnima was celebrated on June 29, 2026. On this day, Lord Jagannath is bathed with his siblings with 108 pitchers of water. But did you know why devotees skip the third step, known as Yam Shila of the sanctum of Lord Jagannath? Keep on reading to know about it.

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What is Yamshila?

Among the interesting traditions of the Jagannath Temple is the significance of the Baisi Pahacha, also known as the 22 steps, leading from the temple entrance to the sanctum. And one of the unique things about the Baisi Pahacha is the third step called Yamshila (Yama's Stone).

The Yam Shila in Jagannath Temple is a black stone, known as the Yam Shila or Yama's Stone. It is different from the other steps because of its colour and texture. This stone is believed to be associated with Yama, the God of Death, and is an important part of the spiritual journey of devotees. According to the belief, devotees may step on the Yamshila while entering the temple to have their sins absolved, but on their way out, they should avoid it, which could negate the positive effects of their visit. The third step in the Shree Jagannath temple is treated with reverence and caution, and devotees generally avoid stepping on it.

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Yamshila linked to Hindu mythology

Yamshila, dedicated to Lord Yamaraj, is believed to avoid stepping on the stone when leaving the temple. Meanwhile, devotees are encouraged to step directly on the Yamshila while walking up to the temple. It is believed that this act purifies the soul and absolves past sins. But why avoiding stepping on the stone while leaving? According to tradition, stepping on the Yamshila on your way out erases the spiritual merits and good deeds you earned from visiting the Lord.

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About Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered temples which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. The temple is also part of Bada Char Dham, which is situated in Puri, Odisha. Every year, Rath Yatra, the Chariot festival, is celebrated and people from across the world come and visit the festival.