Rath Yatra 2026: Why Is Golden Broom Used During Jagannath Yatra? Tradition And Spiritual Significance Of Royal Ritual Explained

Why Is Golden Broom Used During Jagannath Yatra |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The festival is celebrated every year in the holy town of Odisha, and lakhs of devotees from around the world participate in the vibrant spiritual event. The beginning of the festival is marked by Snan Purnima; this year, it was observed on July 29, 2026. Meanwhile, the chariot festival started on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri (the titular King of Puri) sweeps the chariots with a golden broom during the Rath Yatra on Thursday. But did you know that the broom is made up of gold and why it is swept during the Rath Yatra? Keep on reading to know more.

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What is the golden broom sweep during Rath Yatra?

One of the most iconic rituals of the Jagannath Rath Yatra is where the Gajapati King of Puri sweeps the chariots and the route with a golden broom before the procession begins. This centuries-old tradition is deeply symbolic and highlights the values of humility, equality, and selfless service. It is called the Chhera Pahanra ceremony.

During the ritual, the Gajapati Maharaja, considered the foremost servitor of Lord Jagannath, arrives in a ceremonial procession. Dressed in traditional royal attire, he climbs onto each of the three chariots; Nandighosha (Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), and Darpadalana (Goddess Subhadra).

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Using a golden-handled broom, the king gently sweeps the platform of each chariot and sprinkles sandalwood-scented water and fragrant flowers. This ritual is performed before the chariots begin their journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Significance of the ritual

The act carries a powerful spiritual message. Despite being the ruler of the former kingdom of Puri, the king symbolically becomes a servant of Lord Jagannath. It signifies that before God, everyone is equal, regardless of social status, wealth, or power. The ritual reinforces the belief that true leadership is rooted in humility and service.

Rath Yatra | X/ @pradeep_pani

The tradition is believed to have been followed for centuries and continues to be one of the most anticipated moments of the Rath Yatra. Thousands of devotees gather to witness the ceremony, which reflects the inclusive philosophy of Jagannath culture.

The golden broom itself symbolises purity and respect rather than royal privilege. By sweeping the chariots and the path, the king ritually prepares the way for the deities' journey while reminding devotees that no task is too small when performed in devotion.

Who is the Gajapati Maharaj?

Gajapati Maharaj refers to the king of Puri, Odisha, and the supreme servitor (Adhyasevak) of Lord Jagannath. The current ruler is Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba IV, the 19th head of the Bhoi dynasty. He is also the hereditary chairman of the Shri Jagannath Managing Committee. According to custom, he is considered the living reflection of Lord Jagannath and the first and foremost servitor. Dibyasingha Deba IV inherited the title of King of Puri in July 1970 after the death of his father, Gajapati Birakishore Deba.