Rath Yatra 2026: Why Is Beth Stick Offered To Lord Jagannath In Puri? Know The Significance Behind This Unique Tradition

Why Is Beth Stick Offered To Lord Jagannath In Puri | AI generated

Jagannath Yatra is one of the most sacred and significant Hindu observances, which is celebrated every year in Puri, Odisha. People from across the world visit the annual Rath Yatra, which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Every year the festival commemorates when Snan Purnima takes place.

This year Snan Purnima took place on Monday, June 29, 2026, which marked the official beginning of the yatra. The Snan Purnima is the traditional ritual where Lord Jagannath along with his siblings is bathed with 108 pitchers of water and after that it is believed that the deities fall sick. But did you know the tradition of offering bent sticks? Keep on reading to know more.

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Snan purnima ritual

There are many traditions when it comes to Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, but there is one unique tradition of offering and using bent sticks, locally known as Beth or Benta. The Beth stick, also known as Bet or cane stick, is traditionally made from bamboo or cane and is offered to Lord Jagannath as a symbolic gesture. According to temple traditions, the stick represents authority, protection, and the responsibility of guiding devotees. It also reflects the Lord's role as the divine king and protector of the universe.

This ritual is closely associated with the belief that Lord Jagannath undertakes a journey outside His temple to bless devotees from all walks of life. The Beth stick symbolises support during this sacred journey and is regarded as an emblem of discipline and righteous governance. It reminds devotees that the Lord not only showers compassion but also upholds dharma and justice.

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A tradition linked to mythology

According to mythology, Lord Krishna was very mischievous as a child. His mother, Yashoda, constantly scolded him and sometimes even beat him with a beth stick. It was through this cane that Lord Krishna transformed from a cowherd to the ruler of Dwarka. This stick is very dear to Lord Krishna, and therefore, it is kept near his idol in Jagannath Puri. The stick is made from coconut wood, and it is believed that the temple priests use this stick to beat devotees who come to visit. It is believed that any devotee who is struck by the Lord's cane is cleansed of all their sins.