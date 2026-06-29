Rath Yatra 2026: What Is Hati Besha Of Lord Jagannath Performed After Deva Snan? The Sacred Ritual Linked To Lord Ganesha

What Is Hati Besha Of Lord Jagannath Performed After Deva Snan |

Odisha's Shri Jagannath Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu observances which is celebrated every year. During the Rath Yatra celebrations, millions of devotees from around the world visit Puri to witness the grand celebration. The annual Yatra is commenced by Deva Snana, also known as Deva Snan Purnima, and this year, it was performed in the early morning of Monday, June 29.

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Deva Snan Purnima rituals

In the early morning of Monday, Deva Snan Purnima was observed, where the sibling deities are brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple and bathed with 108 pots of sacred water. Following this grand bath, there is another significant ritual that is being performed after the snan, where the deities are adorned in the special Hati Besha, where they are dressed to resemble elephants. The word "Hati" means elephant in Odia.

Hati besha tradition explained

The revered Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri are also preceded by several important rituals, one of the most fascinating being the Hati Besha (Elephant Attire) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. This unique ritual is observed after the Deva Snan Purnima, the ceremonial bathing festival of the deities held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

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Story of Hati Besha

Hati Besha is a traditional ritual which is closely associated with Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity worshipped as the remover of obstacles. According to legends, a devotee named Ganapati Bhatta, a worshipper of Lord Ganesha from Karnataka, once visited Puri with a deep desire to see Lord Ganesha. He went to the Jagannath Temple and attended the Snana Yatra festival; however, upon catching a glimpse of Lord Jagannath's sculpture, his heart sank because the deity before him lacked the elephant head that he associated with his beloved Ganesha.

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Due to the disappointment, he left the temple and decided to leave Puri. Seeing this, the Lord, disguised as the Brahmana, approached Ganapati Bhatta and asked him to visit the temple to see the elephant-headed deity. Ganapati Bhatta found himself captivated by the words of the disguised Lord. Soon he reached the temple, he saw Lord Jagannath adorned in the Hathi Besha (Elephant Attire). Since that day, this ceremonial dressing has been observed annually.

2026 preparations underway

In 2026, preparations are underway for the much-awaited Gajanana Behsa (Hati Besha) of Lord Jagannath and His siblings; the Holy Trinity will don Hati Besha after the ceremonial bath, which will take place in the evening of Monday, June 29, 2026.