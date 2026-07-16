Rath Yatra 2026: Why Does Lord Jagannath Have Large Eyes And Incomplete Hands? Know The Mystical Reason Behind It

Rath Yatra 2026 |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual festival which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The nine-day festival has already commenced from Thursday, July 16, 2026. Every year during the grand Rath Yatra in Puri, millions of devotees gather to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra embark on their sacred chariot journey.

While the festival is known for its spiritual significance, many devotees are also curious about the unique appearance of Lord Jagannath. Unlike other Hindu deities, Lord Jagannath is depicted with large round eyes, no visible eyelids, and incomplete hands and feet. These distinctive features are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and devotion. Keep on reading to know more.

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The legend behind Lord Jagannath's form

According to the Skanda Purana and popular Odia traditions, once upon a time there was a King named Indradyumna, who wished to build an idol of Lord Vishnu after receiving divine guidance. Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect, agreed to carve the idols on one condition; he should not be disturbed until the work was complete.

However, after several days of silence, the worried king opened the workshop door before Vishwakarma had finished his task. At that moment, the divine craftsman disappeared, leaving the idols incomplete. Believing it to be the Lord's will, King Indradyumna installed and worshipped the unfinished idols. Since then, Lord Jagannath has been revered in this unique form.

Meaning behind large eyes

The deity's large, circular eyes are believed to symbolise the Lord's all-seeing nature. The absence of eyelids signifies that the Lord never sleeps and is always protecting His devotees. His eyes symbolise the Lord's omniscience, omnipresence, and unconditional compassion. The large, unblinking eyes represent his eternal watchfulness, signifying that the Lord never sleeps.

Spiritual meaning of hands

The incomplete hands and feet of Lord Jagannath carry a profound spiritual message. They remind devotees that God is beyond physical form and limitations. Many scholars also interpret the unfinished appearance as a symbol that divine love transcends perfection and external beauty.

The unique form of Lord Jagannath teaches that devotion, faith, and surrender matter more than outward appearances. The word Jagannath itself means Lord of the Universe.

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Jagannath Rath Yatra

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is one of India's most revered festivals which is celebrated every year. The vibrant festival draws millions of devotees from across the world. Every year, three magnificent wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra travel from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, and that is why the Rath Yatra is also known as Gudhicha Yatra.