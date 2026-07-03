Rath Yatra 2026: Lord Jagannath Is In Quarantine At Puri’s Jagannath Temple Till July 15; Here's Why

Lord Jagannath Is In Quarantine At Puri’s Jagannath Temple Till July 15 | AI generated

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most celebrated and significant Hindu observances dedicated to Lord Jagannath. This festival is observed in Odisha's Puri. Every year, the festival is marked by Snan Purnima, which leads to the official commencement of the festival. This year, the Snan Purnima took place on June 29, 2026, where Lord Jagannath was bathed with 108 pitchers along with his siblings.

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Anasara period begins

Following the grand Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri, Lord Jagannath, along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is believed to be in a symbolic period of quarantine, known as Anasara, until July 15, 2026. During this time, devotees are not allowed to have the traditional darshan of the deities, as they are believed to be recovering from illness.

Why Lord Jagannath quarantined?

According to centuries-old traditions of the Jagannath Temple, the deities fall ill after the Snana Purnima ritual, during which they are ceremonially bathed with 108 pots of sacred water. The elaborate bathing ceremony is believed to cause fever, prompting the deities to retire from public view for about 15 days. This sacred period is known as Anasara, meaning "without public appearance."

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The deity is kept in Anasara Ghar

During Anasara, the deities are kept in a special chamber called the Anasara Ghar, where temple servitors known as Daitapatis perform rituals associated with healing and recovery. The idols are offered herbal medicines, light food, and traditional Ayurvedic preparations such as Phuluri Tela, a medicinal oil prepared using fragrant flowers and herbs.

Anasara Period | AI generated

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Devotees visit Alarnath Temple

The temple closure during Anasara is considered an important aspect of Jagannath culture, reflecting the belief that the deities experience human emotions and physical conditions. Since devotees cannot have the regular darshan of the deities during this time, many devotees visit the Alarnath Temple at Brahmagiri, which is about 25 km from Puri. According to tradition, Lord Jagannath is believed to manifest as Lord Alarnath during this period, which makes the temple a major pilgrimage destination.