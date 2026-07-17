Rath Yatra 2026: Doctors Conduct Annual ‘Checkup’ Of Lord Jagannath; Understanding The Meaning Behind This Unique Tradition

Doctors Conduct Annual ‘Checkup’ Of Lord Jagannath |

As the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 continues in Puri, one of the most fascinating and symbolic traditions has caught the internet's attention. A video showing doctors performing a ceremonial health check-up of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the historic Jagannath Temple in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, leaving many curious about the unique ritual. Keep on reading to know more.

Doctors conduct Lord Jagannath's health check-up

A video of doctors performing a health check-up on Lord Jagannath has went viral. The ritual was performed during the Anasara period, before the Jagannath Rath Yatra. A team of doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur performed a ceremonial health check-up of Lord Jagannath using stethoscopes. The ceremony is part of the centuries-old Anasara tradition observed after Snana Purnima, during which the deities are believed to fall ill after being bathed with sacred water. In keeping with this belief, they are placed in seclusion and symbolically treated before making their public appearance during the Rath Yatra.

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Video went viral

At the Jaunpur temple, doctors ceremonially examined Lord Jagannath and his siblings using medical instruments such as stethoscopes and blood pressure monitors. While the examination is symbolic, it reflects the deep devotion of worshippers, who regard the deities as living beings deserving of the same care and attention as humans. The ritual is performed with prayers, offerings and traditional customs rather than as an actual medical procedure. The clip, which was recorded on Tuesday at the Rasmandal temple, went viral on social media.

Lord Jagannath Annual Rath yatra festival held, in Puri | ANI

Significance of the ritual

The practice mirrors the famous rituals followed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, where the deities remain in the Anasara Ghar for about 15 days after Snana Purnima. During this period, hereditary Raj Vaidyas (Ayurvedic physicians) symbolically treat the deities with herbal medicines, medicinal pastes and a light diet. The idols are also repainted and restored before they reappear for Nava Jaubana Darshan, marking their recovery.