Rashtrapati Bhavan Launches Online Auction Of 300 Gifts Through E-Upahaar; Take A Look!

Rashtrapati Bhavan Launches Online Auction Of 300 Gifts Through E-Upahaar |

Rashtrapati Bhavan is auctioning 300 selected gift items, presented to President Droupadi Murmu during her official engagements, through an online portal called E-Upahaar from Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The third edition of e-Upahaar initiative promotes transparency while giving citizens a chance to own unique pieces of India's diplomatic and cultural heritage. It was launched on July 28, 2026, to mark the completion of four years of President Murmu tenure in the office.

Rashtrapati Bhavan conducts online auction

Rashtrapati Bhavan is conducting online auction of 300 selected items from Wednesday. The auction is being conducted through the official e-Upahaar portal, where interested buyers can browse the collection, register, and place their bids online. The items include traditional handicrafts, paintings, sculptures, decorative artefacts, ceremonial objects, and souvenirs received from various states, institutions, dignitaries, and organisations.

The collection includes a special Operation Sindoor memento, heritage sites of India, artefacts of freedom fighters, and more. The auction also encourages appreciation for India's rich craftsmanship and cultural diversity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Descriptions of each item along with the base price

The online platform provides photographs and descriptions of each item along with the base price, allowing bidders to make informed decisions. Participants can place bids from anywhere in the country after completing the registration process on the portal.

The e-Upahaar initiative was introduced to make the disposal of official gifts more transparent and accessible. It has gained popularity over the years as collectors, art enthusiasts, and citizens look forward to acquiring rare memorabilia associated with the Presidency.

From intricately crafted artefacts to culturally significant souvenirs, this year's collection reflects India's artistic traditions and the country's diplomatic engagements. Each item tells a unique story, making the auction appealing not only to collectors but also to those interested in preserving a piece of history.

Read Also Balochistan Declares August 11 As Independence Day; Understanding The History Behind Symbolic Date

Auction bidding details

Citizens interested in participating can visit the official e-Upahaar website, explore the catalogue of approximately 300 items, and submit their bids within the auction period.

President Murmu says bidding will be open till September 5

President Droupadi Murmu shared the auction video on X and wrote, "Public auction of 300 curated Presidential gifts! The auction starts today and will remain open for bidding until September 5, 2026. Visit http://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov. in to grab your favourite items. The proceeds of the auction will be used for social causes."