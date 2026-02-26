Rashmika Mandanna Marries Vijay Deverakonda At Royal Udaipur Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views: Check Inside

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding |

Love is in the Aravallis! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have tied the knot on Thursday, February 26, 2026; fans are glued to their screens for every tiny update. While fans still await an official announcement from the couple, reports suggest the two got married in a traditional Andhra wedding at around 8 am at the ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur.

Take a look at their royal wedding venue:

Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedidng venue

The wedding celebrations are reportedly being hosted at the ultra-luxurious Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, a boutique hideaway nestled amid the Aravalli hills, away from Udaipur’s tourist bustle. Surrounded by lush greenery and overlooking pristine lakes, the property feels like a private kingdom carved into nature.

Far from the usual palace venues the city is known for, this serene retreat offers an intimate yet opulent setting. The landscape itself becomes part of the décor, with sweeping valley views and tranquil waters creating a naturally cinematic backdrop.

More about the luxury property

The hotel features an array of lavish accommodation options, including Valley View Villas, Lake View Villas, Premium Villas, the Aravali Suite, the Mementos Suite, the Presidential Suite and the ultra-plush Grand Presidential Suite. Each space is designed to blend modern elegance with earthy charm.

Several suites come with private swimming pools and charming gazebos, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings or simply soaking in the stillness between celebrations. Open-plan living areas seamlessly connect to dining spaces, creating expansive yet cosy interiors ideal for wedding festivities. Think sunlit rooms, soft neutral palettes and uninterrupted views of the Aravallis from nearly every corner.

The villas are spacious enough to host families comfortably, making them ideal for housing close friends and relatives during multi-day wedding celebrations.

What does it cost to stay here?

For fans dreaming of reliving a slice of the "Virosh" wedding magic, a stay at this property does come at a premium. As per the hotel’s official website, a 45-square-metre villa accommodating up to four guests is priced at approximately ₹35,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees).

If you’re looking to splurge on a suite experience, tariffs can go up to around ₹71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees), depending on the category.