Rashmika Celebrates Bathukamma With Vijay Deverakonda In Traditional Attire At Hyderabad Event; What's So Special About This Floral Festival?

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Bathukamma With Vijay Deverakonda In Traditional Saree; What's So Special About This Floral Festival? |

Actress Rashmika Mandanna embraced traditional elegance as she celebrated Bathukamma with Vijay Deverakonda, drawing attention to the vibrant cultural festival of Telangana. Dressed in a beautiful, vibrant saree, the actress showcased a traditional look that reflected the festive spirit of the occasion. The couple participated in the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Sunday, October 18, 2026, which were hosted by the Telangana government at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. Let's understand this festival in detail and why it is important.

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Rashmika Mandanna participates in Bathukamma with Vijay Deverakonda

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, Rashmika Mandanna participated in the traditional floral festival of Hyderabad known as Bathukamma. This year, Bathukamma started on Mahalaya Amavasya, October 10, and ended on October 18. Rashmika, who was seen with Vijay Deverakonda, dressed in a beautiful, vibrant saree, which she paired with gold jewellery, including a neckpiece and earpieces. Vijay was seen in a turmeric-yellow kurta. The celebrations witnessed a large gathering of people who came together to mark Bathukamma, Telangana's traditional floral festival, which is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion across the state.

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About Bathukamma

Bathukamma is one of Telangana's most significant cultural festivals, celebrated predominantly by women. The festival honours flowers, nature and the divine feminine, with Goddess Gauri, a form of Goddess Parvati, worshipped during the celebrations. The festival is known for its colourful floral arrangements, traditional songs and community gatherings.

Observed during the Hindu months of Bhadrapada and Ashwayuja, Bathukamma typically coincides with the Navratri season. The festival culminates with Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale marked by prayers, festivities and the immersion of floral arrangements in water bodies.

Why are flowers important during Bathukamma?

Flowers are at the heart of Bathukamma celebrations. Women arrange seasonal flowers in layers to create the distinctive floral structure. Commonly used flowers include gunugu, tangedu, marigold and chrysanthemum, depending on local availability.

These floral arrangements are placed in courtyards or public spaces, where women gather around them, sing folk songs and perform traditional dances. The flowers also reflect the seasonal abundance of nature after the monsoon.

Rashmika and Vijay in Ranabaali

The couple was seen in the 2026 Ranabaali film, which was released in theatres on October 16 and received mixed reviews from critics. The film follows a rebellious warrior in the 1870s named Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people during the great famine.