Rare Wildlife Spectacles In Assam: Camera Traps Confirms Male Tiger Presence In Dihing Patkai National Park; Take A Look!

Male Tiger Presence In Dihing Patkai National Park | X

In a rare glimpse captured in Assam, a male tiger was camera-trapped in the forest of Dihing Patkai National Park. The officials confirmed its presence in the rainforest landscape. The tiger was recorded during camera-trap monitoring conducted by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in collaboration with the Margherita West Forest Range under the Digboi Forest Division.

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Male tiger spotted in Dihing Patkai

After the news of elephant herds being spotted while crossing the railway track, which led to the stoppage of the Rajdhani Express train, another news of wildlife from Assam has surfaced online. A male tiger was spotted in Dihing National Park. The visuals were recorded during camera-trap monitoring by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with Margherita West Forest Range, Digboi Forest Division.

Minister confirms tiger's presence

Assam's Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah confirmed the news of the presence of a male tiger in Dihing National Park. Sharing the glimpses of the tiger on X, he wrote, "BREAKING FROM DIHING PATKAI A male tiger has been camera trapped and its presence scientifically verified in Dihing Patkai National Park during camera trap monitoring by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with Margherita West Forest Range, Digboi Forest Division."

Male Tiger Spotted in Dihing National Park | X/Jayanta Mallabaruah

Earlier, forest officials had discovered pug marks indicating the possible presence of a tiger. The latest camera-trap record now provides scientific confirmation. "A rare and remarkable moment for Assam’s rainforest landscape. Behind this record are countless hours of patrolling, monitoring and silent vigilance by our dedicated forest officers and frontline personnel," the minister said.

He added, "The forest speaks. We listen. And sometimes, it reveals a tiger! A moment of immense pride for Assam’s Forest Department and a powerful reminder of the ecological richness of Dihing Patkai."

About Dihing Patkai National Park

Dihing Patkai National Park is one of Assam's key rainforest ecosystems, which is located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam, covering an area of 231.65 km2 (89.44 sq mi) of rainforest. Being a rainforest, this National Park is very rich in biodiversity.

The national park is home to numerous flora and fauna, including slow loris, Assamese macaque, stump-tailed macaque, pig-tailed macaque, Rhesus monkey, capped langur and hoolock gibbon, and so far, nearly 50 mammal species, 47 reptile species and 310 butterfly species have been recorded. Talking about the birds, it harbours about 293 bird species, including white-cheeked partridge, kalij pheasant, grey peacock pheasant, Oriental darter, lesser adjutant, white-winged and more.