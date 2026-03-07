Ranga Panchami 2026: Significance And Celebrations In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Rajasthan

Ranga Panchami 2026 | Canva

Ranga Panchami is a vibrant Hindu festival which is celebrated five days after Holi. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Ranga Panchami is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha and it is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Phalguna. Traditionally, it is a day filled with colours, music, and joyous community gatherings. This festival is predominantly celebrated in Madhya Pradesh (especially in Indore), Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and also some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Ranga Panchami: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 07:17 PM on Mar 07, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 09:10 PM on Mar 08, 2026

Ranga Panchami celebrations:

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Ranga Panchami is celebrated with fervor, especially in towns and villages. Devotees play with coloured water, sing devotional songs, and participate in processions in temples dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Madhya Pradesh

The observance of Rang Panchami in Madhya Pradesh is marked by community involvement. Rang Panchami transforms the streets into a vibrant display of colors and shared happiness. Especially in Madhya Pradesh's capital city, Indore, the festivities are characterised by intricate parades, where water trucks brimming with brightly coloured water move through the streets, soaking the excited audiences.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the festival is marked by enthusiasm and merriment. People throw colors on each other, visit temples, and perform devotional dances such as Garba. It is also common for groups to go from house to house singing traditional songs and sharing sweets. It emphasises unity and joy.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Ranga Panchami is celebrated with a unique blend of cultural rituals and playful water fights. People smear colors on friends and family, while folk songs and dances create a lively atmosphere. Temples dedicated to Radha-Krishna see special prayers and offerings, which reflects the spiritual significance of the day.