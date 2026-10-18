Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram In 'Ramayana': ‘Sheer, Unfiltered Panic’ Over Portraying A Deity Worshipped By Millions

The late afternoon sun filters through the towering windows of a quiet Mumbai studio, a stark contrast to the colossal sets being erected just miles away for Nitesh Tiwari’s monumental adaptation of the Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor. could be stripped of the usual cinematic glamour, but he exudes a calm, almost meditative stillness.

He is currently navigating what is arguably the most daunting crucible of his career: portraying Maryada Purushottam Rama. For an actor renowned for his deeply internalised, flawed contemporary characters, embodying the ultimate symbol of virtue, divinity, and dharma for billions is no small endeavour. Today, Kapoor is ready to unravel the intense internal metamorphosis required to step into the sandals of the divine.

Excerpts from the interview:

When the news first broke that you were stepping into the role of Lord Rama, the public reaction was immense. But what was your immediate, internal reaction when the script first landed on your desk?

Sheer, unfiltered panic. I won't pretend I was immediately confident. When an offer of this magnitude materialises, your first instinct is to question your own spiritual and artistic depth. I spent days pacing my house, constantly asking myself, ‘Do I possess the internal fortitude for this? Am I genuinely worthy of portraying a deity so beloved?’ The cultural weight of it is terrifying.

(Pauses) But eventually, that overwhelming fear morphed into an immense sense of gratitude. I stopped looking at it as just another box-office project or a career milestone. It became profoundly clear that this was a sacred cultural duty. It’s an absolute blessing to even be considered a vessel for a narrative so deeply woven into our national fabric.

There has been much talk about your rigorous preparation. We hear it goes far beyond standard gym routines or dialogue rehearsals. How does one even begin to prepare for a role that demands absolute purity?

You realise very early on that acting prowess alone won't suffice. You cannot simply memorise lines, hit your marks, and expect to radiate divinity. It demanded a complete overhaul of my lifestyle. I voluntarily stepped away from alcohol, stopped consuming meat, and cut out late-night socialising. And let me be clear—none of this was mandated by a studio contract.

It was entirely my own doing. To invite the essence of a deity into your mind, you must first create a clean, untainted vessel. Beyond the physical, I’ve spent countless hours on vocal training. The voice of Rama must carry innate authority, yet remain infinitely compassionate. Unlearning decades of my own rapid, urban speech patterns to find a cadence that feels genuinely timeless has been the hardest part of the process.

Nitesh Tiwari is known for his deeply emotional storytelling, even within massive spectacles. How has his vision shaped your understanding of the character?

Nitesh sir is orchestrating something breathtaking on a visual scale, but his unwavering focus is always on the internal life of the characters. Watching him direct a massive sequence whilst remaining utterly fixated on the emotional resonance was an epiphany for me. You don't just act this part; you shoulder a legacy. My primary objective on set every single day is not to prove my worth as a leading man, but to honour the boundless faith that millions invest in this timeless epic. I find myself leaning heavily on ancient Vedic philosophies. The belief that dharma inevitably protects those who fiercely protect it has become my daily anchor.

Inevitably, taking on such a revered figure invites intense public scrutiny. People have highly personal visions of the deity. How do you navigate the naysayers who question if you are the 'right' fit?

I don't believe any single actor could ever perfectly match everyone's highly personal, internalised vision of the divine. It is an impossible aesthetic standard to satisfy. What matters—what truly anchors this entire endeavour—is the purity of our intent. Our entire crew is bound by a singular, noble intention to tell this story with absolute authenticity.

We live in a world characterised by instant reactions and fragile egos. To portray a character who responds purely out of boundless empathy and restraint is radically different. Responding with humility and forgiveness feels almost superhuman in today’s societal climate. That is the essence I am trying to capture.

This period of immense spiritual exploration for the film has beautifully coincided with a transformative phase in your personal life—marriage to Alia and the birth of your daughter, Raha. How have these two worlds collided?

They haven't just collided; they have fed into one another in a beautifully symbiotic loop. The values of patience, restraint, and deep compassion that I am exploring through the Ramayana have completely reshaped my domestic life. Raha is my absolute guiding light. While her arrival inherently inspired me to become a better man, the ethos of this epic demanded I elevate myself to become the best possible version of a father for her. The innocence she radiates mirrors the purity required for this cinematic journey.

And Alia? You’ve often spoken about how she grounds you amidst the chaos of this industry.

Alia is the absolute bedrock of this entire transition. I marvel at the quiet sacrifices she makes to maintain the sanctity of our home. I'll give you an example—she always had this wonderfully vibrant, slightly loud way of speaking. But knowing that loud noises historically triggered anxiety for me due to my own childhood experiences, she actively, consciously altered her volume around the house. To change a lifelong habit simply to bring your partner peace... that isn't just an adjustment. It is a profound declaration of love and respect.

I often wish I could match her instinctive, nurturing reactions. I am constantly learning from her. Whether we are travelling the globe or just navigating a routine evening, the greatest joy of my life is simply the act of returning home to her and Raha.