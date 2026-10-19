'Ramp Walk Has Improved': Netizens Praise Aneet Padda's Walk But Question Her Outfit At Lakmé Fashion Week Finale

'Improved From Last Year': Netizens Share Mixed Reactions To Aneet Padda's Runway Appearance At Lakmé Fashion Week Finale |

The Delhi edition of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 came to an end on Sunday night, with 'Saiyaara' fame actress Aneet Padda walking the ramp for ace designer Amit Aggarwal. The actress grabbed attention with her runway appearance at the Lakmé Fashion Week finale; she brought a cool and Gen Z vibe. The showcase captured the transition from day to evening wear, featuring silhouettes, expressive colours and glamorous designs.

However, the actress got mixed reactions from social media users, who shared their views on her walk and outfit. While some netizens felt that the actress had improved compared to her previous appearance, others continued to discuss her runway presence.

Saiyaara fame actress opted for a bold purple ensemble that combined contemporary styling with statement details, making her appearance stand out on the runway.

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Aneet Padda's look breakdown

Aneet wore a white shirt featuring purple vertical stripes, styled with voluminous sleeves and an open neckline. Layered over the shirt was a striking purple corset with blue and green shimmering embellishments. Its sculpted silhouette and glossy finish added a dramatic, futuristic touch to the outfit. The metallic corset also created a contrast between the shirt's classic stripes and the ensemble's bold textures.

She paired the top with high-waisted, wide-leg purple trousers. The fluid fabric and relaxed silhouette complemented the fitted corset, creating a balance between structure and movement.

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Netizens share mixed reactions

Aneet's runway appearance sparked conversations online, with some viewers appreciating her progress and some trolling her outfit. Comments such as "Improved from last year" reflected the view that she appeared more confident than before. However, reactions remained divided, with some users continuing to critique her runway walk and overall presentation.

One user wrote, "How can someone be this cute~Aneet Padda🤌🏻🤧🌷🧿."

Another wrote, "This is bad. Once again: leave modelling to real models. It's an actual profession and they train hard for it."

"Well she is like the official brand ambassador of lakme india so i mean it makes sense for her to walk there," a netizen wrote.

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Celebrity runway appearances spark debate

With its combination of bold colours, a statement corset and oversized tailoring, Aneet's ensemble leaned towards experimental fashion. While opinions on her runway presence varied, her appearance certainly became a talking point at the fashion event.