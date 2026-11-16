Ramayana's Ravana And KGF's Rocky Bhai Share Similarity: 'Both Characters Come From Oppressed Backgrounds,' Says Yash’s Costume Designer Saniya Sardhariya |

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has become the most expensive film in Indian cinema following its theatrical release on the occasion of Diwali, November 5, 2026. While the film has caught everyone's attention for its grand scale, star-studded cast and visual effects, Yash's look as the king of Lanka has also become a major talking point. His elaborate jewellery, royal costumes and commanding screen presence have been appreciated by audiences, adding to the overall appeal of his character.

Recently, Ramayana's costume designer, Saniya Sardhariya, talked about Yash's character as Ravana and KGF's Rocky character, played by actor Yash in the blockbuster KGF franchise. She revealed that both belong to entirely different worlds, but they share an interesting similarity.

KGF's Rocky Bhai and Ramayana's Ravana share similarities: Saniya Sardhariya

Saniya Sardhariya, who is associated with the costume design of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, recently spoke to Variety India about the similarities between the two characters. She highlighted how their backgrounds play an important role in shaping their identities and how they are perceived by society. Sardhariya also has earlier collaborated with Yash on KGF and Toxic. She has been deeply engaged in designing the actor's appearances for these films.

According to Saniya, both Ravana and Rocky Bhai emerge from backgrounds marked by oppression. Their circumstances and experiences contribute to the way they establish power and authority. She says, "I didn't have to make too many distinctions because the two characters belong to completely different time periods. Ramayana is set in the Treta Yuga, while KGF belongs to the Kali Yuga. That, in itself, establishes two very different worlds. Perhaps the comparison stems from the fact that, at their core, both characters come from oppressed backgrounds and go on to build a life for themselves."

Similarities in their rise to power

Highlighting the similarities, Saniya says, "There is growth, ambition and a rise to power. Whether it's Ravana in Lanka or Rocky, both characters ensure that their people grow, prosper and thrive alongside them. Rocky has his own growth, path and journey, which we portray through his costumes and the way his appearance evolves as he progresses in life. I think the comparison is more rooted in these characters' traits and journeys than in their clothes."

While Ravana is one of the most prominent characters in Indian mythology, Rocky Bhai is a fictional character who rose to power in the world of gold mining in the KGF films.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. The mythological epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

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