Ramadan 2026: Rituals, Do's And Dont's To Follow In This Spiritual Month

Ramadan Do's And Dont's | Photo Credit: Canva

Ramadan is one of the holiest months in Islam in which the sacred fast is observed by the Muslim community around the world. The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is looked at as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah. The fast is observed after the glimpse of the crescent moon. The night is also known as Chhand Raat. During this auspicious month, devotees should follow dos and don'ts to avoid doing any inauspicious things and to get the special blessing of Allah.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ramadan Do's

For Muslims around the world, the month of Ramadan is the holiest time of the year. According to Islamic beliefs, the Angel Gabriel first revealed the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad during this sacred period. There are strict Ramadan rules that followers of Islam must abide by.

If you are observing fast in Ramadan, then pay sincere attention and abstain from alcohol and cigarettes.

Consumption of alcohol-related substances is prohibited even if you are not fasting.

Practice patience, show good behavious and gratitude towards others.

Perform the act of charity and show kindness towards each other.

Offer the five daily prayers regularly and on time.

Strengthen family and community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Increase acts of worship in the last 10 nights, especially Laylat al-Qadr.

Ramandan Dont's

During this sacred month, fighting, lying and arguing is prohibited.

Do not engage in marital relations in this month.

According to the fasting rules of Ramadan, it is not permissible to consume food or drink during sunlight hours, including water.

Do not eat or drink from dawn (Suhoor end/Fajr) until sunset (Iftar).

Avoid skipping prayers or neglecting spiritual duties.

Avoid overeating at Iftar, as Ramadan promotes moderation and self-control.

Avoid listening to or engaging in sinful or inappropriate activities.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in