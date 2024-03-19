Ramadan 2024 Special Recipe: Make Delicious Rooh Afza Ice Cream At Home In Just 8 Easy Steps

Rooh Afza Ice Cream Recipe | Canva

Bored of having Rooh Afza drink everyday? Then why not try creamy and yummy Rooh Afza Ice Cream for Ramdam. If you are someone that loves Rooh Afza flavour then Rooh Afza ice cream is one of the best desserts for you to have during Ramadan.

Rooh Afza ice cream is creamy, delicious and a very easy dessert to make. Follow the guide below and try Rooh Afza ice cream for you family this Ramadan.

Ingredients:

1 cup Heavy cream

½ cup Rooh Afza

½ teaspoon Maida

½ teaspoon Vanilla essence

2 teaspoon Sugar (add according to your taste)

Step 1: Begin by preparing your mixture for the ice cream.

Step 2: In a large container, put the measured quantities of heavy cream and give it a good whisk until it is creamy and fluffy.

Step 3: After whisking the heavy cream add Rooh Afza according to the measurement in the bowl and give it a mix.

Step 4: After mixing add maida and vanilla essence to the mixture and whisk it for another 2 minutes. If you want your ice cream to be sweeter, add a little sugar to it.

Step 5: Now, gently whisk all the ingredients and your ice cream mixture is all set to freeze.

Step 6: Pour the prepared mixture into the bowl and set it firmly. Pour some Rooh Afza syrup on the top for extra flavour and yummy looking dessert.

Step 7: Now put your mixture bowl into the freezer and freeze it for 3-4 hours or until the ice cream is firm and ready to be served.

Step 8: Once you are ready to enjoy the ice cream, remove the ice cream from the freezer and let it sit for 5-15 minutes at room temperature before serving. This will allow it to soften slightly for easier scoping and better texture.

Enjoy your Roof Afza ice cream with friends and family!