Ram Navami: India’s Only Temple Where Lord Ram Is Worshipped As King Is In Orchha

Shri Ram Raja Mandir | Photo Credit: Incredible India

Lord Rama, also known as Maryada Purushottama Ram, is not just a major deity in Hinduism but also a symbol of hope and devotion. He is worshipped as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu took birth in the form of a human to live like humans and to teach humanity morals and values. According to Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Ram was born to Dasaratha and his first wife Kausalya in Ayodhya. He was born in a royal family called Suryavanshi and had siblings including Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna.

Every year, Lord Rama's birth is celebrated on Ram Navami, which falls on the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar cycle of Chaitra. This year, his birth anniversary is observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026. You might be aware of Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, where Lord Ram is worshipped in a young form, but do you know that there is only one temple in India that worships Lord Ram in the form of a king? That temple lies in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha. Keep on reading to know more about this temple and its rituals.

Ram Raja Temple: A place where Lord Ram is worshipped in king form

In the historic town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh stands the Ram Raja Temple, a unique shrine where Lord Ram is not worshipped as a deity alone, but revered as a reigning king. Unlike other temples dedicated to Lord Ram across India, this temple follows royal traditions. The temple is situated in the former palace, Rani Mahal.

Ram Raja Temple | TripAdvisor

The origins of this remarkable tradition date back to the 16th century. According to legend, Queen Ganesh Kunwari brought an idol of Lord Ram from Ayodhya with the intention of installing it in a temple. However, the idol was first placed in her palace, and it is believed that Lord Ram chose to remain there permanently. As a result, the palace itself was converted into the Ram Raja Temple, where he continues to be worshipped.

Lord Ram receives a guard of honour daily

What makes the temple truly distinctive is its royal protocol. Lord Ram is addressed as “Raja Ram, who is accompanied by Goddess Sita,” and the rituals performed here resemble those accorded to a monarch. Every day, a ceremonial guard of honour is presented by the police, complete with gun salutes and formal proceedings. The ritual is performed with the belief that Lord Ram is the king of Orchha.

Lord Rama: A king of Orchha

The sacred pilgrimage, which is also commonly known as Orchha Temple, receives devotees in large numbers on a daily basis, and during Ram Navami the place enhances itself with more devotion and spirituality. During the time of Ram Navami, Lord Ram's idol is moved from inside the temple to a throne in a veranda.

Lord Rama: A symbol of hope and devotion

Lord Ram was born in a royal family and lived like a prince, but still he chose a 14-year exile (vanvas) to honour the promises made by his father, King Dasharatha, to Queen Kaikeyi. Despite his father's request not to leave the palace behind, he prioritised duty over power and accepted the exile gracefully, just to ensure that his father remained a man of his word. Bharata chose accompanying Lord Ram with brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita over coronation. Despite living like a prince throughout his life, he accepted vanvas without any complaint. His act not only killed demons like Ravana but still continues to teach hope and devotion.