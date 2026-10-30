Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Glows With Dazzling Lights Ahead Of Diwali And Deepotsav 2026 | X

India is set to celebrate the festival of lights in November with regional fervour. The holy city of Ayodhya is gearing up for Diwali and the much-awaited Deepotsav celebrations, and for that, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is illuminated in dazzling lights and adorned with festive decorations. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared stunning visuals of the temple, showcasing its vibrant festive makeover ahead of the celebrations. Let's take a look in detail.

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Ram Temple illuminates ahead of Diwali

Ayodhya is one of the significant cities of Uttar Pradesh as it is associated with Lord Ram. Ahead of Diwali and Deepotsav Mahotsav, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been decorated with lights, lamps and flowers. The visuals of the mesmerising site of the temple were shared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on social media, which stunned devotees.

The visuals capture the grand temple glowing under elaborate lighting arrangements, which created a mesmerising sight against the night sky. The architectural beauty of the Ram Mandir appears even more striking as decorative lights illuminate its structure, adding to the festive atmosphere in the temple town.

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Ayodhya Ram temple significance

As one of the most significant religious destinations for devotees of Lord Ram, the temple holds special importance during Diwali. According to legends, the festival commemorates the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. The city is traditionally associated with celebrations involving earthen lamps, decorations and prayers.

Deepotsav 2026

Deepotsav is one of the most significant events which is celebrated around Diwali. It has emerged as a major attraction in Ayodhya's Diwali celebrations. The annual event brings together religious ceremonies, cultural performances, illuminated landmarks and the lighting of thousands of diyas across the city. This year, the 10th edition of Deepotsav will take place on November 7, 2026. To celebrate the event, around 30 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) are planned across 56 ghats, the Saryu riverfront, and various temples.